⁠New Balance sneakers under ₹5000; top picks from the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale

When a big sale pops up online, I usually start scrolling with curiosity and a little hope. The Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale running from 1st to 12th April instantly caught my attention, mainly because of the massive 50% to 80% discounts. As someone who enjoys comfortable footwear that also looks good with everyday outfits, I went straight to the sneaker section. That is when I noticed several New Balance pairs priced under ₹5000. My favourite New Balance sneakers under ₹5000 were spotted during the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale, offering sporty style and comfort. By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less For a brand known for comfort and sporty style, that felt like a solid deal. I spent some time browsing through the options, checking designs, colours, and wearability. From classic running silhouettes to relaxed casual pairs, I came across a few options that felt perfect for daily wear, light workouts, and weekend plans. These are the ones that made it to my shortlist. My top finds: New Balance shoes for men

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These New Balance 720 suede sneakers bring a vintage running-inspired mood that fits nicely into casual wardrobes. I like the soft suede upper paired with a slim, low-profile silhouette that feels light on the foot. The cushioned footbed adds steady comfort during long days outside, while the EVA outsole keeps the pair flexible and easy to walk in. Classic lace fastening and subtle branding complete the relaxed sporty look.

Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

These New Balance PROCTI sneakers bring a clean court-inspired look that fits easily into everyday outfits. I like the soft suede upper paired with a low-profile shape that keeps the design relaxed and versatile. The cushioned footbed adds steady comfort through long hours outside, while the rubber outsole supports reliable grip. Classic lace fastening and subtle branding give the pair an easy-going sporty finish.

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These New Balance BB480 leather sneakers carry a clean court-inspired look rooted in classic basketball styles from the early eighties. I like the smooth leather upper that gives the shoe a structured yet relaxed feel for everyday outfits. The cushioned footbed supports comfort through long hours on foot, while the textured rubber outsole helps maintain a steady grip on city surfaces. The lace-up closure keeps the fit secure and practical for daily wear.

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These New Balance GM500 sneakers bring a classic running-inspired look that works easily with everyday outfits. I like the breathable mesh upper that keeps the design light and comfortable through long hours outside. The cushioned insole softens each step, while the EVA outsole helps keep the pair flexible and easy to walk in. A lace-up closure and textured outsole support a secure, steady fit for daily wear.

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These New Balance 720 leather sneakers bring a clean retro running-inspired look that fits easily into everyday outfits. I like the smooth leather upper that gives the pair a slightly polished feel without losing its relaxed sporty character. The cushioned footbed keeps steps comfortable during long days outside, while the EVA outsole keeps the shoe light and flexible. A lace-up closure and textured outsole support a steady, secure fit. My top finds for women

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These New Balance running shoes feel like a practical option for daily workouts and active routines. I like the breathable mesh upper that helps keep the foot comfortable through longer runs or walks. The cushioned footbed softens each step, moving feel smoother on regular training days. A textured outsole supports steady grip on common surfaces, while the lace-up closure keeps the fit secure during activity.

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These New Balance 420I Dynasoft running shoes feel like an easy choice for regular workouts and active days. I like the breathable mesh upper that keeps the foot comfortable through longer runs or walks. The Dynasoft cushioning adds a soft yet responsive feel underfoot, helping each step feel lighter. A rubber outsole supports a reliable grip, while the lace-up design keeps the fit secure during movement.

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These New Balance 411YB3 running shoes feel like an easy companion for active routines and casual fitness sessions. I like the woven canvas upper that keeps the design light while allowing the foot to breathe through long walks or runs. The cushioned footbed adds steady comfort with each step, while the textured rubber outsole supports reliable grip on everyday surfaces. The lace-up closure keeps the fit secure and stable.

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These New Balance 460v3 running shoes feel like a practical choice for everyday movement and light training. I like the colour-blocked design that adds a sporty touch without feeling loud. The breathable textile upper keeps the foot comfortable through longer walks or runs, while the cushioned footbed softens each step. A textured rubber outsole supports steady grip, making the pair suitable for regular runs and daily activity.

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New Balance sneakers on discount: FAQs Can I find New Balance sneakers under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 during sales? Yes. Major sale events often include select New Balance styles under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000. Older colourways, entry-level running shoes, and seasonal stock usually see the biggest discounts. Are discounted New Balance sneakers comfortable for everyday wear? Yes. Even discounted pairs usually feature cushioned midsoles, breathable uppers, and supportive soles. Many people use them comfortably for daily walks, casual outings, and light workouts. Which New Balance styles are commonly available at lower prices during sales? Running shoes, training pairs, and some lifestyle sneakers often appear in discount sections. Simpler designs and previous season releases usually drop closer to the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 range. Is it safe to buy discounted New Balance sneakers from Myntra? Yes. Myntra is a well known fashion platform that sells branded footwear through authorised sellers. Sale prices usually reflect promotional discounts rather than changes in product authenticity.