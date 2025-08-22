Mary Jane Shoes are back: How to wear this retro classic trend like a pro in 2025

Mary Jane shoes are a piece of fashion history. Defined by their rounded closed toe, low heel, and a single strap across the instep, they’ve been loved for over a century. But ever wondered why they’re called Mary Janes? The name actually comes from the 1900s Buster Brown comic strip, where the character Mary Jane wore this exact shoe style and the name stuck! Once a symbol of innocence and schoolgirl charm, Mary Janes have been reinvented by luxury houses, street-style icons, and even celebs like Anne Hathaway, Elizabeth Olsen and Gigi Hadid have been spotted rocking them with everything from dresses to denims, proving that this classic silhouette can be both chic and versatile. Mary Jane Shoes are back: How to wear this retro classic like a pro in 2025(Pinterest)

If you’re wondering how to style your Mary Janes without looking too “school uniform,” here are 10 easy, everyday ways to level them up.

1. Pair with mini dresses for a chic throwback

Mary Janes look effortlessly cute with mini dresses, especially fit-and-flare or A-line styles. Add a pair of ruffled socks or sheer tights if you want that retro schoolgirl edge. Perfect for brunches, dates, or even casual evenings out.

2. Go Parisian with cropped trousers

Style your Mary Janes with cropped, tailored trousers and a crisp white shirt for a polished French-girl vibe. Add a crossbody bag and red lipstick, and you’re basically strolling through Paris, no boarding pass needed.

3. Balance oversized fits with feminine footwear

Wearing oversized blazers, shirts, or wide-leg jeans? Slip into Mary Janes to balance the bulk with a touch of femininity. The stunning shoe silhouette keeps the outfit from looking sloppy.

4. Add socks for a playful twist

Want to add personality to your look? Pair Mary Janes with quirky socks such as lace-trimmed, patterned, or colourful pairs. This instantly makes your outfit Instagram-worthy and adds a youthful edge.

5. Dress them up for office wear

Black or patent leather Mary Janes can easily fit into your work wardrobe. Style them with a pencil skirt, button-down, or even a structured dress for a formal yet fashion-forward look.

6. Pair with denim for casual cool

Mary Janes with straight-leg or cuffed jeans give off effortless weekend vibes. Throw on a tucked-in tee or cardigan, and you’ve got an outfit that’s both comfortable and chic.

7. Glam them up for night outs

Swap heels for heeled Mary Janes when heading out for a party or dinner. Metallic or embellished pairs instantly add sparkle to your outfit and keep you comfortable while dancing the night away.

8. Try monochrome pairing

For a clean and elevated aesthetic, style your Mary Janes with a matching outfit. White-on-white or black-on-black looks instantly feel more high-fashion with this footwear choice.

9. Make them all-weather-proof

Mary Janes don’t need to hibernate in winter. Pair them with opaque tights, wool skirts, or even layered sweater dresses. It’s cosy, stylish, and practical for the colder months.

10. Mix sweet with edgy

Love contrasts? Pair delicate Mary Janes with leather jackets, ripped jeans, or bold accessories. The sweetness of the shoes combined with edgier clothing creates a striking, fashion-forward balance.

Mary Jane shoes are versatile, fun, and can be styled in countless ways. Whether you’re channelling Parisian chic, Bollywood casual glam, or playful retro energy, these shoes fit right in.

Similar stories for you:

Kunal Rawal on festive menswear: Modern style and secrets to standing out

Pilates fashion is hotter than the workout and we’ve got proof!

Suhana Khan at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere proves corset dresses are back

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.