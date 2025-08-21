Suhana Khan at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere proves corset dresses are back: 10 Tips to ace the look

Corset dresses are back, and Bollywood’s new fashion darling Suhana Khan just proved why. At the preview launch of her brother Aryan Khan's ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, she stunned in a chic corset dress, equal parts stylish and elegant. While corsets once belonged to period dramas, today they’ve become a modern-day style essential. Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Gauri Khan at The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview. (HT)

So if you’re tempted to try one yourself, here’s how to wear corset dresses like a pro without overthinking.

1. Balance it with layers

If a body-hugging corset dress feels too bold on its own, add a breezy blazer, shrug, or even an oversized shirt. This tones down the look while adding sophistication. Think of it as a mix of sexy and subtle, perfect for brunch or dinner dates.

2. Stick to neutral accessories

Since corset dresses are statement-makers, keep the accessories minimal. Nude heels, dainty chains, and small hoops let the dress do all the talking. You’ll look effortlessly polished instead of “too much.”

3. Play with fabric textures

Not all corset dresses have to be satin or lace. Cotton-blend corset styles are wearable for daytime outings, while leather or velvet ones add instant drama at night. Choosing the right fabric makes your outfit versatile and occasion-ready.

4. Experiment with hemlines

Corset dresses don’t just mean short and fitted. Try midi or maxi corset dresses for a more elegant vibe. Pair them with strappy sandals for a softer, feminine look, or block heels for practicality.

5. Cinch it right

Corset dresses already highlight your waist, but a slim belt can further refine your shape. This trick works especially well with plain dresses, giving them more dimension and style.

6. Keep makeup fresh and light

Since the dress itself is bold, keep your makeup minimal to balance it. A dewy base, nude lips, and softly winged eyeliner let you stay chic without overpowering the outfit.

7. Go monochrome for elegance

Wearing a corset dress in a single colour palette from shoes to bag, creates a sleek, elongated silhouette. Black is a no-brainer, but whites, pastels, and earthy tones can feel equally sophisticated.

8. Use statement outerwear

For evenings when you want to turn heads, throw on a long trench coat, fur jacket, or even a shimmery cape. This creates layers of intrigue without taking away from the dress’s structure.

9. Make it casual with sneakers

Yes, corset dresses can go casual too! Pair a short corset dress with crisp white sneakers and a sling bag. This unexpected combo makes it brunch, movie, or even shopping-day friendly.

10. Channel Bollywood energy

When in doubt, take a cue from Suhana herself or her BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, who often keep it chic yet playful. Don’t be afraid to own the drama of the corset dress; confidence is always the best accessory.

So if you’re channeling Suhana Khan’s chic vibe or adding your own twist, corset dresses are surprisingly versatile. With the right styling, they can go from red carpets to regular parties, no Bollywood invite needed.

Similar stories for you:

The ultimate guide to styling loafers: Tips, trendy colours, dos and don'ts

Kunal Rawal on festive menswear: Modern style and secrets to standing out

Pilates fashion is hotter than the workout and we’ve got proof!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.