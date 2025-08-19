Kunal Rawal shares No.1 tip for menswear, says ‘Every choice should feel personal’ and not for mannequins

Kunal Rawal has dressed the best of Bollywood. Be it Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor or Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, Hindi film industry's male brigade has flaunted his designs that seamlessly fuse tradition with a modern, cool edge. The designer has redefined how men approach festive and wedding dressing, lightweight silhouettes, deconstructed sherwanis, tonal layering, and a strong emphasis on comfort. Kunal Rawal on festive menswear: Modern style and secrets to standing out

In this exclusive chat with HT Lifestyle, he breaks down festive and wedding fashion hacks for men, common styling mistakes, and why smart tailoring will always outshine heavy embroidery.

Excerpts from the interview with Kunal Rawal:

Q. Your designs mix tradition with a cool, modern vibe. What’s one festive piece every guy should own this year?

A deconstructed sherwani. It’s light, it drapes naturally, and it’s functional. You can wear the sleeveless jacket as a bundi, or the inner yoke on its own. One garment, multiple lives, that’s smart dressing. Another must-have is our moulded collar kurta shirt; mid-thigh length, versatile, and equally sharp under a bandhgala or on its own. Festive dressing isn’t about “more", it’s about smarter layering and versatility.

Q. For those who aren't keen on heavy sherwanis, what’s one advice you'll give them and some alternatives to dress up for festivals?

Excitement has nothing to do with how heavy a sherwani is. We create impact with feather-light threadwork, sharp colour-blocking, and lean silhouettes. For me, fit is everything, a perfectly cut bandhgala in a lightweight fabric will always look sharper than something overloaded with embroidery. We add comfort with sweat-absorbing linings, stretch fits, and deconstructed jackets that you can restyle the next day. Think couture that’s formal, but easy to live in.

Q. For someone who doesn’t like loud colours, what’s an easy way to still stand out at a wedding or Diwali party?

Colour is all about balance. For the day, I love bleached pastels such as mint, oyster, ivory, sage. They’re fresh, but still festive. At night, I lean towards moody tones such as petrol, mulberry, charcoal, deep olive. These come alive when combined with textures and heritage finishes. For example, we oxidise our zardozi for 72 hours before use, so it carries depth and timeless character. That’s how muted tones create just as much impact as bright colours.

Q. What are your go-to tricks when styling a simple outfit to make it look more festive and fashionable?

Keep one element as the hero. A great pair of shoes, an unexpected cut, or an interesting proportion instantly elevates the look. I also recommend investing in separates instead of full mannequin looks. It gives you freedom to restyle each piece and keeps the outfit authentic to you. Festive wear should feel like an extension of your personality, not a costume.

Q. What are the most common mistakes men make during festive dressing and how can they avoid them?

The biggest mistake? Not looking like yourself. Too many men wear mannequin looks or let someone else decide entirely. You can see it, they’re uncomfortable, and the outfit wears them. Another mistake is over-styling like too many brooches, too much detail. The clarity gets lost. My advice? Start with you. Every choice should feel personal, not like you’ve been put in a costume.

Q. Everyone owns a white shirt. What are three different ways to style it for festive events like haldi, cocktail night, and Diwali?

Haldi: Keep it easy. Throw it under a bundi, breathable and fun.



Keep it easy. Throw it under a bundi, breathable and fun. Mehendi: Pair with draped bottoms or experiment with silhouettes. It’s the space to play.



Pair with draped bottoms or experiment with silhouettes. It’s the space to play. Cocktail night: Go sharp. Layer under a bandhgala or slim sherwani with chinos. Keep jacket lengths mid-thigh, proportion is key.



Go sharp. Layer under a bandhgala or slim sherwani with chinos. Keep jacket lengths mid-thigh, proportion is key. Diwali: Honestly? Skip the plain white shirt. Go for a kurta that feels special, something with a personal touch.



In the world of Kunal Rawal, festive wear is about versatility, comfort, and personality. So if you choose a deconstructed sherwani, muted tones, or sharp separates, the key is to look like yourself, just sharper.

