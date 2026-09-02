Gen Z is changing how India buys beauty: Insight Cosmetics’ Mihir Jain on trends, AI and skinification

Insight Cosmetics’ Mihir Jain on trends, AI and skinification (magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility India’s beauty landscape is changing rapidly, and the consumer driving much of this transformation is younger, more informed and increasingly experimental. From Korean-inspired skincare and glass-skin finishes to skinification and minimalist makeup, beauty trends that once took years to reach Indian consumers are now reaching vanities much faster. Social media has further accelerated this shift, with Gen Z consumers constantly discovering new products, ingredients, techniques and global beauty trends through Instagram, YouTube and other digital platforms.

For beauty brands, however, keeping pace with these evolving preferences is not simply about launching products inspired by the latest viral trend. It is also about understanding Indian skin tones, climatic conditions and consumer expectations while balancing innovation with affordability.

For Mihir Jain, Sales and Marketing Director at Insight Cosmetics, adaptability has become central to navigating this changing market. He believes today’s young consumers are far more experimental than previous generations, while consumers above 30 tend to remain loyal to products that have worked for them. At the same time, he sees a growing demand for multifunctional beauty products that combine makeup with skincare benefits, reflecting the popular Gen Z philosophy of “less is more”.

In an exclusive conversation with HT Shop Now, Jain discusses how Gen Z is reshaping India's beauty market, why Korean beauty is influencing but not defining the brand’s product strategy, the growing importance of peptides and skin-infused makeup, and how consumer feedback influences product development. He also opens up about the role of AI in analysing consumer behaviour, the challenges of creating affordable yet globally benchmarked products, and why greater transparency around beauty claims and certifications could transform the industry.

Q. Do you think Indian consumers have become more experimental with makeup, or are they simply becoming more selective about what they buy? Mihir Jain: I feel the current Gen Z consumer is very experimental and wants to try something new, whether it is a product or a trend. If there is a trend around skinification of makeup, they want to explore it. If there is a Korean beauty trend, they want to try that too.

Consumers in the 16-30 age group are particularly trend-conscious. However, people above 30 tend to be more settled. Once they find a product they like, they generally prefer to stick to it.

Q. Was this different for millennials and baby boomers? Mihir Jain: Yes, I agree. Baby boomers and millennials were relatively more settled with the products they used. For example, my mother used one particular kajal for almost 15 years.

Today, Gen Z consumers are much more connected to global trends because of social media. They want to know what is happening globally and stay connected with new trends.

Q. How is Insight Cosmetics adapting to this shift towards skin-friendly and minimal makeup? Mihir Jain: We are doing a mix of both. We have mature products in our portfolio that consumers have been using for years. For example, our concealer palette has been in the market for almost 10 years. It meets multiple needs—it corrects blemishes and helps create an even tone. Consumers don't want to change such products because they already trust them.

We also have products that have remained consistent bestsellers.

At the same time, we are evolving with Gen Z trends. We have introduced a Korean glass-skin-inspired moisturiser because consumers are increasingly looking for even-looking, glossy skin. We are also focusing on skinification in makeup and have introduced glossy lip products, which are currently trending.

So, we are catching new trends and experimenting, while also maintaining our mature portfolio.

Q. Would you say Insight Cosmetics is moving towards Korean beauty? Mihir Jain: I wouldn't say that entirely. We have launched one or two products inspired by the Korean skincare trend, including a moisturiser, but our overall portfolio isn't Korean-inspired.

We have three broad ranges, including makeup essentials and skincare. Our skincare range is a mix of products designed around Indian requirements rather than being entirely Korean.

Our larger focus is the skinification of makeup. We incorporate skin-friendly ingredients into colour cosmetics, such as vitamin E and jojoba oil, to provide additional benefits.

At the same time, we remain connected to our roots. For instance, our cleansing balm incorporates ingredients such as kesar or saffron. So, it is a mix of global trends and Indian requirements.

Q. Korean skincare and glass skin have been around for quite some time. Was launching a glass-skin-inspired moisturiser now a little late? Mihir Jain: Earlier, although such products existed in the market, their adaptability among Indian consumers was limited. Since last year, we have seen greater acceptance of these trends.

We are a manufacturing company and conduct extensive research into our formulations. It takes approximately 12 to 18 months to launch a product because it goes through testing, clinical trials, technical evaluation and non-technical evaluation.

We had been working on this product since last year, which is why we launched it this year.

But we aren't entirely influenced by Korean trends. Indian skin and Indian requirements are different. We have a wide range of shades and products specifically suited to Indian skin tones and needs. We also use ingredients that are familiar and relevant to Indian consumers, including saffron.

Q. Insight Cosmetics positions itself as vegan and cruelty-free. Was competing in this space challenging? Mihir Jain: For us, this was never a challenge. This has been the ethos of the brand from day one. We didn't want to harm animals at the cost of making a product. Our vision has always been to democratise beauty, but not at the cost of animals.

We have been cruelty-free from the beginning and are PETA-approved and vegan. We are also a toxic-free brand certified by Bureau Veritas.

Bureau Veritas evaluates multiple aspects, including formulations, processes, batch testing, clinical trials, manufacturing facilities and ingredient safety. The certification process itself takes approximately 12 months.

Our products are also dermatologically tested, while our eye products are ophthalmologically tested.

Even though our products are affordable, we want their quality to meet global standards.

Q. With consumers moving towards skinimalism and using fewer products, could this impact the colour cosmetics category? Mihir Jain: I agree that many players are moving towards skinification, but I see skinification and colour cosmetics as two separate niches.

Consumers want additional benefits when they apply makeup. This trend is already prominent in mature markets such as Korea and the US.

We also have products that follow this philosophy. For example, our 5-in-1 skin tint combines foundation with SPF. We have concealers, primers and other products enriched with different ingredients.

So, yes, we are seeing this movement, but colour cosmetics will continue to have its own space.

Wedding makeup is another example. Consumers want makeup that doesn't feel heavy or cakey. They want lightweight and moisturising formulations. As consumer needs change, the industry has to change with them.

Q. How has the rise of Gen Z and social media changed the way Insight Cosmetics develops products? Mihir Jain: Absolutely. The consumer mindset is moving towards “less is more”. Consumers increasingly want the benefits of two products in one. So we are developing products that offer multifunctional benefits. A skin tint, for example, can be used as both a foundation and concealer. We also have products that combine primer and SPF benefits.

The objective is to create products that cater to this idea of using fewer products while getting more benefits.

Q. Which Gen Z beauty trend do you think has the most staying power? Mihir Jain: I wouldn't point to one particular trend, but I think the ideology of “less is more” has significant staying power.

Many Gen Z consumers want quick, two- or three-step makeup. It could simply be a kajal, lipstick and blush.

They don't necessarily want heavy, cakey makeup or flaky lip products. They also don't have the time to spend a long time applying makeup. They want something quick and convenient that they can use on the go while getting multiple benefits.

Q. What are the challenges of creating affordable makeup without compromising on formulation, packaging or performance? Mihir Jain: Our main aim is to ensure that the ingredients are always top-notch. We want our products to meet global standards and not just Indian regulatory requirements.

There are times when including a particular ingredient may make it difficult to meet our intended price point. But we don't compromise on the formulation. We may go through several rounds of changes in packaging or other aspects before launching the product.

We use ingredients sourced from global multinational companies and ensure that the products meet the required standards before they reach the market.

I also believe what we are doing is a form of innovation—price innovation.

People often think innovation means creating something that doesn't already exist. But if we can offer the quality of a ₹2,500 foundation at ₹299 or ₹350, that is also innovation.

Q. How much does consumer feedback influence your product development pipeline? Mihir Jain: Consumer feedback is one of the key parameters before we launch a product.

After a product goes through clinical trials and technical and non-technical evaluations, we give it to a set of consumers to try. We collect their feedback and conduct blind tests to understand aspects such as shine, application, texture and comfort on the skin.

If we receive negative feedback, we go back to the formulation and make changes before testing it again.

Our CRM team is also constantly in touch with consumers. We closely read and analyse customer reviews. This has helped us maintain a healthy retention rate.

In fact, even one negative response can send the team back to reformulation. Our founder's ideology is that the product shouldn't be 99% perfect—it should be 100% perfect. We want to create products with global-standard ingredients while keeping them affordable.

Since we are a manufacturing company, we have greater control over costs. That allows us to deliver a particular quality of product at an affordable price.

Q. What is one assumption about the Indian beauty consumer that you think the industry gets wrong? Mihir Jain: I don't think there is one particular assumption that Indian players are getting completely wrong. The important thing is to understand your customer properly.

Today's consumers are very informed about the ingredients that go into their products and what they put on their skin. Social media and AI tools have made information much more accessible.

Consumers research products extensively, so companies cannot simply make tall claims without substantiating them.

Brands need to understand the ground realities of Indian consumers, including Indian skin tones, skin types and climatic conditions.

India has extremely diverse weather conditions. North India can have very cold weather, while South India has a hot and tropical climate. Products need to be developed with these realities in mind.

For example, a lipstick should be able to withstand extreme temperatures. Rajasthan can experience temperatures of around 50°C during summer. Product development has to take such conditions into account.

Q. Are there any beauty categories or formats that remain underexplored in India? Mihir Jain: Most categories are already covered, but skinification is still growing in India.

I believe that over the coming months and possibly the next year, skin-infused cosmetics will become significantly bigger. Peptide-infused products are another area that consumers are becoming increasingly interested in.

Consumers are evolving from synthetic, chemically derived formulations towards peptide-derived formulations, particularly those perceived as more plant-based and vegan.

Q. Do you think peptide-based formulations are better for the skin? Mihir Jain: Peptide-derived formulations can have a slower efficacy rate. For example, if a particular product shows efficacy within 30 to 40 days with a synthetic formulation, a peptide-derived formulation may take 45 to 50 days.

The latter can be more gradual in its action. Consumers sometimes stop using a product after a month because they don't see immediate results, whereas peptide-based formulations may require more time.

That doesn't mean synthetically derived ingredients are necessarily bad for the skin. If you are conscious about the ingredients and use them appropriately, they can also be safe and effective.

There is, however, a growing consumer perception that peptide-derived ingredients are gentler or better suited to their needs.

Q. What has been your biggest learning from working in the beauty industry? Mihir Jain: The biggest learning is to be adaptable and constantly change according to customer needs.

For example, if a particular movie or trend becomes popular and consumers suddenly want matte lipsticks, brands need to respond. If the trend shifts towards glossy lips, matte lipstick sales may decline, and brands need to have glossy products in their portfolio.

The company has to be adaptable.

We are also highly data-driven. We use AI to process data, analyse customer reviews and understand common patterns in what consumers like and dislike. We then use those insights while developing products.

Q. How has AI helped Insight Cosmetics? Mihir Jain: AI has helped across multiple areas of the company.

Internally, it has made data processing faster and allows us to understand customer requirements more efficiently. We can analyse a much larger volume of customer reviews within minutes.

We also have an internal system where employees can use products and share their feedback through a dedicated portal. This gives us another perspective on how our products are perceived.

AI has also changed the design process. Several AI-powered design tools have transformed how products and creative assets are developed.

So, whether it is sales, data analysis, design or product development, AI is helping us across multiple fronts.

Q. If you could change one thing about the beauty industry, what would it be? Mihir Jain: I think companies should be more transparent when it comes to certifications and claims.

Brands sometimes make claims such as being vegan, cruelty-free, PETA-approved or toxic-free, but consumers should be able to see the valid documentation supporting those claims.

It is also important for companies to have control over their ingredients and manufacturing processes rather than simply importing products and white-labelling them.

Consumers deserve transparency. Brands should have the necessary certifications and documentation for the claims they make, whether it is a toxic-free, vegan or other certification.

I believe greater transparency and ethical practices can be a game-changer for the beauty industry.