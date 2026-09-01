Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce divorce after 5 months of marriage: ‘Decision has been made with mutual respect’

The couple also made it clear that they do not want the matter to become the subject of further speculation. They added, “This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship.”

In their joint statement on Monday, Badshah and Isha Rikhi said that the decision was mutual and asked people to respect their privacy as they begin this new chapter separately. The statement read, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.”

Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi have confirmed that their marriage has come to an end, just five months after they reportedly tied the knot. The couple addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship on August 31, sharing identical statements on their respective Instagram stories and making it clear that they have decided to go their separate ways.

Isha later confirmed the marriage herself during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session in June 2026. Even after making their relationship official, the two largely stayed out of the spotlight and chose not to share much about their life together publicly.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi always kept their relationship away from the public eye, and their wedding was no different. News of their marriage surfaced in March 2026 after Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared pictures from their intimate ceremony on Instagram. The couple had reportedly been together for close to four years before taking the decision to get married.

Isha's cryptic posts sparked speculation Rumours about problems in the marriage began doing the rounds in July. On July 26, Isha shared a montage of pictures and videos featuring herself and Badshah along with the caption: "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope" and added a heartbreak emoji and folded-hands emoji.

She followed it with a much more serious note that appeared to hint at personal struggles within the relationship. Isha wrote, “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay.”

The posts soon had people wondering if all was well between the couple. Around the same time, Isha's mother shared a few posts about karma, which only added to the buzz. Neither Badshah nor Isha, however, spoke about the rumours then.

Badshah's second divorce This is Badshah’s second marriage to end in divorce. He was earlier married to Jasmine Masih, with the two tying the knot in 2012. They became parents to their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, in January 2017, before parting ways and finalising their divorce in 2020.

After their separation, Jasmine moved to London with Jessemy. Badshah and Jasmine have since continued to co-parent their daughter.

Isha Rikhi and Bigg Boss 20 rumours The divorce announcement comes amid reports that Isha Rikhi has been approached for Bigg Boss 20. Salman Khan is set to return as the host of the upcoming season, but neither Isha nor the show's makers have confirmed her participation yet.

Badshah's release new music On the very same day, August 31, he released his first Marathi hip-hop track, Chimna. He brought together Divya Kumar and Marathi folk artist Nagesh Morwekar for the track, with producer Hiten handling the music. Marathi actor Neha Khan also makes a high-energy appearance in the video.

Speaking about the song, Badshah said, “India's regional music is a goldmine and I want to celebrate every corner of it. 'Chimna' is my love letter to Maharashtra’s rich creative canvas. I am incredibly grateful for how this project turned out, and this one’s dedicated to all my day one Maharashtrian fans!”