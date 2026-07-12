How many eggs should you freeze? Fertility expert breaks down the ideal number by age

With changing societal dynamics, important life decisions like marriage and motherhood shouldn’t be made based on the biological clock. Thus, egg-freezing comes into play. How many eggs should you freeze? (Unsplash)

Egg freezing is rarely a hard decision. What throws people is the part where you decide how many eggs are enough, how many cycles you will need, and when it actually makes sense to book that first cycle. In an Instagram post dated July 11, 2026, Dr Maree Lee shared the ideal number of eggs one needs for best results based on age.

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Dr Maree Lee highlighted that, in practice, some patients need only one cycle, while others need two or more to achieve a number that makes sense for them and their family goals. That’s why the conversation with the right fertility specialist matters so much.

“It’s not simply a conversation about whether you should freeze, it’s about equipping you with the right strategy to plan your future on,” added Dr Lee.