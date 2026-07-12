Who is Conor McGregor's wife Dee Devlin? Inside UFC star's marriage, children and 17-year relationship

As Conor McGregor prepares for his long-awaited return to the UFC after five years, attention is once again turning to the people closest to him. Ahead of his return at UFC 329, one person who has been part of his journey from the very beginning is Dee Devlin. The couple have been together for more than 17 years, built a family of four children, and went through some of the biggest highs and toughest moments of McGregor’s career side by side. Their relationship began long before McGregor became one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. Who is Conor McGregor’s wife Dee Devlin? Inside UFC star’s 17 year relationship (Credit: Thenotoriousmma/Instagram)

How Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin’s relationship began? Although they grew up in nearby areas of Dublin, Ireland, Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin did not properly meet until 2008. At the time, Devlin was working at a nightclub and McGregor was pursuing his dream of becoming a professional fighter.

Speaking to VIP Magazine in 2015, McGregor recalled their first meeting, saying: “I knew her a bit beforehand, but I think the first time I spoke to her properly was when I saw her in a nightclub. I asked her to come over and we just started chatting. She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls.”

Dee Devlin was equally impressed by his dedication. She told the magazine: “He’s very funny. He always keeps me entertained and makes me laugh. He was already training when I met him, so I really admired his dedication to that, too.”

Also Read: UFC 329 tonight: When and where to watch Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway; full details

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor’s family life with four children Today, the couple share four children, Conor Jr., Croía, Rían and Mack. Their first child, Conor Jr., was born in May 2017.

McGregor has often spoken about how fatherhood changed him. During an appearance on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show, he said: “I’m very proud and very blessed everyday because the birth of my son has made me softer where I need to soften up. I’m overcome with joy and love.”

The family has regularly appeared together at public events, including the London premiere of McGregor’s film Road House in 2024. Away from family life, Devlin has also played an important role in McGregor’s career, helping with business projects and supporting his training camps over the years.

Also Read: When will UFC Freedom 250 kick off? Met offers positive update after White House weather delay

Dee Devlin supports Conor McGregor McGregor proposed to Devlin in August 2020 on her birthday after more than a decade together. Announcing the engagement on Instagram, he wrote: “What a birthday, my future wife.”

Their relationship faced intense public attention in recent years. In November 2024, UFC star Conor McGregor was found civilly liable in a case brought by Nikita Hand. He later said he would appeal the decision, and the appeal was unsuccessful in July 2025.

Despite the scrutiny surrounding the case and other headlines involving the fighter, Devlin remained by his side. The couple eventually married in Italy in December 2025, which took place at the Church of Santo Stefano degli Abissini in Vatican City.

With Conor McGregor set to face former rival Max Holloway at UFC 329 in Las Vegas, Devlin is expected to be in his corner once again as he looks for his first victory since his 2020 win over Donald Cerrone.