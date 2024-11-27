Dee Devlin has finally addressed her fiance Conor McGregor's rape case verdict. In a scathing statement shared over her Instagram stories Tuesday, the 37-year-old slammed the UFC star's accuser, Nikita Hand. Conor McGregor's fiancee Dee Devlin breaks silence on his rape case verdict(Instagram/ Dee Devlin)

Devlin threw her support behind McGregor after he was found liable in his highly-publicised sexual assault lawsuit. The Irish high court ordered the MMA star on Friday to pay Hand, who accused him of “brutal” rape and battery, $257,000 in damages.

“Imagine a woman, with her own boyfriend and child, texting provocative pictures of herself to another woman’s man with a family and child on the way,” Devlin wrote, adding, “This woman claims to know me, yet still went ahead and sent messages and pictures of herself over and over to my man? Really?”

She went on to slam Hand for falsely accusing McGregor when she was herself lying about her “3 day bender,” and “texting excuses to her own child at home where mammy is on Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, Sunday morning, Sunday afternoon, Sunday night into Monday morning.”

“All the while out of her face in a hotel room, dancing around a hotel carpark. What sort of WOMAN are you!!!” Devlin continued. “My sons will be warned women like you exist in the world,” she added in her next story.

Continuing her statement in the third post, Devlin pointed out that “CCTV does not lie.” “I look forward the day the world will see the footage of you on that night and the carry on of you. Not a bother of you having the time of your life,” she said.

Devlin then accused Hand of being the aggressor, which was allegedly backed by surveillance footage of the night. “This is the real evidence, video footage no one knew was being taken in the moment which you miraculously don’t remember? To me it looks like you’re the one sexually assaulting in the lift. To me it looks like everyone is trying to get away from you,” she wrote.

In her final post, Devlin backed McGregor, who she has been in a relationship with since 2008, saying that they had “dealt with these issues privately many years ago as should be done in a relationship and we have come out stronger than ever.”

“We have four beautiful children now whose smiling faces and happy hearts are a testament to who he is and who we are. They without sin cast the first stone,” Devlin concluded.