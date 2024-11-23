Kanye West sued for sexually assaulting a model during music video shoot in 2010

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is in legal trouble with a model reportedly suing the artiste for allegedly making her gag and choke until she blacked out during a music video shoot in 2010. Also read: Kanye West doc: Kim Kardashian's ‘worst nightmare’ as she braces for clashing telephonic arguments to be leaked Kanye West is yet to react to the new lawsuit. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Legal woes

According to Rolling Stone, a new lawsuit has been filed by Jenifer An, a former contestant on America's Next Top Model, alleging sexual assault. The claims revolve around the production of La Roux's In For the Kill, where Kanye contributed a verse.

She has claimed that Kanye allegedly choked her with both hands and subjected her to “pornographic gagging”. The incident happened when the video was being shot at Manhattan’s Chelsea Hotel in 2010.

In the complaint filed Friday in federal court in New York, Jenifer claimed that she was dressed in lingerie and working as a background actor in the video. She alleged that when Kanye arrived on set, he pointed to her and said, “Give me the Asian girl.”

“On camera, defendant West began to choke the plaintiff with one hand. He then wrapped his other hand around her neck and continued to strangle her with both hands,” the lawsuit alleges.

More about the lawsuit

In the complaint, Jenifer claimed that Kanye used his fingers “to emulate forced oral sex” as he allegedly screamed, “This is art. This is f**king art. I am like Picasso.”

The lawsuit stated that Kanye assaulted Jenifer “in a manner similar to pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes”. Jenifer alleged that no one helped her.

“Plaintiff struggled to breathe and felt as if she had temporarily blacked out. When defendant West decided that he was finished with the plaintiff, her face was covered in saliva and smeared makeup,” the lawsuit states.

The model An names Universal Music Group as a co-defendant in the lawsuit, claiming the company arranged Kanye’s planned cameo in the video and later “failed to investigate” or take action.

She has accused Kanye of sexual assault and strangulation and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. Meanwhile, Kanye is yet to react to the new lawsuit.

Growing trouble for Kanye

The new lawsuit comes after Kanye was sued last week by a former Yeezy staffer who claims Kanye subjected him to antisemitic tirades and forced him to sit in a hotel suite while Kanye engaged in loud sex in an adjoining room with wife Bianca Censori on one occasion and a masseuse on another. He has been the subject of many complaints which were filed after his antisemitic remarks posted on his social media accounts in October 2022. The posts also led to the end of his partnerships with Gap and Adidas.

Last June, his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta filed a lawsuit alleging Kanye sent her sexually explicit messages and masturbated in front of her during an unrelenting campaign of sexual harassment.