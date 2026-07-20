'It's very scary': Vidya Malavade condemns Sonam Wangchuk's removal, backs students amid Jantar Mantar protests

Actor Vidya Malavade, known for her roles in Chak De! India and Mismatched, has extended her support to education reformer and activist Sonam Wangchuk as his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered a crucial phase. Reacting to reports of Sonam being removed from the protest site and taken to Safdarjung Hospital, the actor said she was deeply disturbed by the way he had been treated. She also urged the government to engage in a meaningful dialogue with students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities, saying they deserve to be heard. After Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalisation, Vidya Malavade says 'students deserve justice'.

Vidya Malavade calls Sonam Wangchuk's treatment 'heart-breaking' Vidya Malavade shared a video on Instagram expressing her concern over the recent developments surrounding Sonam Wangchuk and how he was taken to the hospital with force. Calling the situation deeply upsetting, the actor said she was saddened by the way the activist had been treated.

“It’s heart-breaking to see what’s happening in our country right now. The way Sonam Wangchuk ji has been treated, it’s not just frustrating but also very scary. But the dignity and grace that Gitanjali ma’am is showing, that is the foundation that this great country is built on," she said in the video.

Vidya also spoke about the students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities, saying they deserved to be heard instead of being ignored. Emphasising that peaceful protest is every citizen's right, she added, “Isn’t it every citizen’s birth right to protest peacefully against being wronged? It is unfathomable to even understand how these young kids have been driven to taking their own lives. These students deserve a dialogue and justice. And I stand by them. Chak De India!"

The Mismatched actor captioned her post, “WITH YOU …. INDIA !”