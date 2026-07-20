Kiran Abbavaram explains after getting trolled for saying Obsession is like his K-Ramp: ‘What's wrong? Has same plot’
Actor Kiran Abbavaram recently came in the line of fire for drawing parallels between his Telugu film K-Ramp to the Hollywood hit Obsession.
Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram recently got trolled online after a clip from a recent podcast circulated widely on social media. In it, the actor draws parallels between his 2025 film K-Ramp and Curry Barker’s Hollywood hit Obsession. After receiving flak, he explained at an event what he meant by saying that the two films share a plot.
What did Kiran Abbavaram say about Obsession?
On the Chari Not Sorry podcast earlier this week, one of the hosts told Kiran that they liked the second half of K-Ramp. The actor laughed and joked, “Isn’t that Obsession? So many people have called me and asked if I watched it. I said I haven’t because I’m busy shooting. They told me it was basically K-Ramp because it’s the girl who keeps harassing the boy. Unfortunately, our film didn’t hit ₹1500 crore.” While his joke left the hosts cracking with laughter, the internet took it far more seriously and thought he meant it as an offence.
Explains why he drew parallels to K-Ramp
Kiran was promoting his upcoming film Chennai Love Story when he was asked about his statement being turned into something negative. He said, “I don’t know why they’re turning it into something negative. All I said during a fun conversation was that some of my friends watched Obsession and told me it has the same plot point as K-Ramp. I just mentioned it there. I don’t know why they took it like that. Because what’s wrong with saying, this particular point felt similar? I didn’t compare both films.”
The actor humbly acknowledged that he knows Obsession is a much bigger movie than K-Ramp and that his intention was never to disrespect it. “Obsession is a bigger hit than K-Ramp; it has universal reach. I have a lot of respect for that and was just being funny,” he insisted, adding, “I feel like I said it in a flow; they won’t watch that. When it’s written about, the perception is made that I said K-Ramp is better than Obsession. I never said that, so I hope everyone watches what I actually said. I respect other films more than my films; I would never demean someone else’s film.”
About Obsession and K-Ramp
Curry Barker’s 2026 hit, Obsession, follows Bear (Michael Johnston) and Nikki (Inde Navarrette). When he makes a wish over a ‘One Wish Willow’ for Nikki to fall in love with him, Bear finds himself being handed more than what he wished for. Made on a modest budget, the film grossed $430.1 million worldwide.
Jains Nani’s K-Ramp follows Kumar Abbavaram (Kiran) and Mercy Joy (Yukti Thareja). He is a spoiled brat who tries to ‘save’ her from her struggles with PTSD. His misguided attempts set him down a path he didn’t foresee. K-Ramp grossed ₹27.50 crore worldwide.
Ravi Namburi and Lucky Bezawada's Chennai Love Story, starring Kiran and Gouri Priya, will be released in theatres on July 24. It will clash with Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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