Vijay's Jana Nayagan advance booking finally opens in India; sold out shows despite ticket price going up to ₹2500
Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, will finally hit screens on July 23 and advance booking has been opened in India. Know all about it.
H Vinoth’s Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is finally hitting screens after a 7-month-long delay. The film, touted as the star's final film as he serves as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, has high expectations pinned on it. So much so that even as advance bookings open in India in limited theatres, shows are selling out, despite prices going as high as ₹2500.
Jana Nayagan advance bookings open in India
Advance bookings for Jana Nayagan have opened in regions including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kerala, and more. For the Tamil version of the film, tickets in most places have been priced between ₹100 and ₹800.
Bengaluru tells a whole different story, with it being the film’s producer, K Venkata Narayana’s stronghold. While a few shows offer tickets at ₹500- ₹800, most shows listed so far have tickets priced above ₹1000. Tickets for the 6:30 AM show are already selling out in some theatres, with some showing as sold out.
Cinepolis: Nexus Shantiniketan has recliner seats priced at a whopping ₹2500, which is the highest for the film so far. Premiere shows at some theatres with tickets priced between ₹800 and ₹1000 have already sold out. Given that advance bookings have yet to be opened fully, it remains to be seen how high the prices go.
In Chennai, as bookings slowly open, tickets have been capped at ₹190, with no increase, and the lowest-priced ticket is ₹54. TN has a history of discouraging early shows by hiking ticket prices for premiere shows due to fan deaths in the past. Chennai’s Kamala Cinemas announced that they sold 10,000 tickets for the film within minutes at their theatre alone. “Bookings are on FIRE. 10,000+ Tickets sold for #Jananayagan at Kamala within minutes,” they wrote, making the announcement.
Bookings for the film opened abroad even before its release date was officially announced, with the UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment claiming they sold thousands of tickets within one hour of the announcement.
About Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan is directed by Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. The film stars Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani also star in it. It is an adaptation of the 2023 Anil Ravipudi directorial, Bhagavanth Kesari.
The film was supposed to be released in theatres for Pongal in January, but was postponed due to a delay in CBFC certification. It also leaked online in HD print in April before it could be certified. After undergoing cuts and modifications, Jana Nayagan has been rated A and cleared for release on July 23.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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