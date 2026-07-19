Vijay's Jana Nayagan advance booking finally opens in India; sold out shows despite ticket price going up to ₹2500

H Vinoth’s Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is finally hitting screens after a 7-month-long delay. The film, touted as the star's final film as he serves as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, has high expectations pinned on it. So much so that even as advance bookings open in India in limited theatres, shows are selling out, despite prices going as high as ₹2500. Vijay will be seen one last time on the silver screen in H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan.

Jana Nayagan advance bookings open in India Advance bookings for Jana Nayagan have opened in regions including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kerala, and more. For the Tamil version of the film, tickets in most places have been priced between ₹100 and ₹800.

Bengaluru tells a whole different story, with it being the film’s producer, K Venkata Narayana’s stronghold. While a few shows offer tickets at ₹500- ₹800, most shows listed so far have tickets priced above ₹1000. Tickets for the 6:30 AM show are already selling out in some theatres, with some showing as sold out.

Cinepolis: Nexus Shantiniketan has recliner seats priced at a whopping ₹2500, which is the highest for the film so far. Premiere shows at some theatres with tickets priced between ₹800 and ₹1000 have already sold out. Given that advance bookings have yet to be opened fully, it remains to be seen how high the prices go.