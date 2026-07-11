Jana Nayagan sells ‘1000s of tickets in 60 minutes’ as bookings open for the much-delayed Vijay film
H Vinoth and Vijay's much-delayed film Jana Nayagan has finally been cleared by the CBFC to release. Bookings for the film have been opened in the UK.
H Vinoth’s much-delayed film Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, has finally been cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As the film gears up to hit screens on July 24, tickets have gone on sale in the UK. The distributor claimed that numerous tickets were sold in the first hour.
Jana Nayagan tickets go on sale
Jana Nayagan’s UK distributor, Ahimsa Entertainment, announced that booking for the film have been opened, writing, “#JanaNayagan — 24 JULY! Tickets ON SALE at @cineworld and the show count is ABSOLUTELY INSANE!”
They also added, “Years from now, people will ask if you were there. Make sure your answer is YES. This isn’t just a film. It’s a goodbye to the man who gave us everything. UK — we need you in those seats. We need you going MAD. We need you NOW. Share it far and wide and let’s make this the biggest send-off Tamil cinema has ever seen!”
A while after the announcement, the distributor announced that thousands of tickets were sold in the first hour of opening, writing, “thousands of UK tickets sold in 60mins. the craze for this one name is just unbelievable. #JanaNayagan.”
What is happening in India?
Jana Nayagan was supposed to hit screens in January, but the release was delayed because the film did not receive CBFC certification. An examining committee member filed a complaint, with the film being sent to the revising committee. It took 7 months and multiple cuts and modifications for the film to finally receive certification.
Production house, KVN Productions, confirmed on Saturday that Jana Nayagan has been certified A by the CBFC. “See you soon in theatres nanba & nanbis. #JanaNayaganCensoredA,” they wrote, making the announcement. Fans who had been waiting for the film's release for months were thrilled. This will be Vijay’s final film and his first as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
About Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan is directed by Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. It stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. It is touted as an adaptation of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 hit Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Balakrishna and Sreeleela in the lead roles, along with Kajal Aggarwal.
Bookings are expected to open in India and other countries soon. Jana Nayagan has high expectations pinned on it, mostly because Vijay has given up a career in cinema for one in politics.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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