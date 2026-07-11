Jana Nayagan sells ‘1000s of tickets in 60 minutes’ as bookings open for the much-delayed Vijay film

H Vinoth’s much-delayed film Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, has finally been cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As the film gears up to hit screens on July 24, tickets have gone on sale in the UK. The distributor claimed that numerous tickets were sold in the first hour. H Vinoth's political drama Jana Nayagan is supposed to be Vijay's final film.

Jana Nayagan tickets go on sale Jana Nayagan’s UK distributor, Ahimsa Entertainment, announced that booking for the film have been opened, writing, “#JanaNayagan — 24 JULY! Tickets ON SALE at @cineworld and the show count is ABSOLUTELY INSANE!”

They also added, “Years from now, people will ask if you were there. Make sure your answer is YES. This isn’t just a film. It’s a goodbye to the man who gave us everything. UK — we need you in those seats. We need you going MAD. We need you NOW. Share it far and wide and let’s make this the biggest send-off Tamil cinema has ever seen!”

A while after the announcement, the distributor announced that thousands of tickets were sold in the first hour of opening, writing, “thousands of UK tickets sold in 60mins. the craze for this one name is just unbelievable. #JanaNayagan.”