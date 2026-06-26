Obsession breakout director Curry Barker follows just 3 Indians on Instagram. Here's who they are

Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan was among the first Bollywood celebrities to publicly champion Barker's hit track Obsession. Sharing his genuine excitement online, the actor wrote, “One of the best horror films after a very long time. Absolutely obsessed with #Obsession. Don’t miss this one.”

Curry Barker follows a select group of Indian talent, including actor Kartik Aaryan , and creators Riccha Sinha and Kushaal Chawla. The connection highlights a fascinating crossover between the international artist and the Indian entertainment industry. Of the two actors Barker follows, Kartik Aaryan is perhaps the less surprising one.

Curry Barker, the 26-year-old filmmaker who recently blew up globally with his psychological horror hit Obsession , is making some interesting waves on social media. A quick look at the filmmaker's following list reveals a fascinating connection to India. He follows only three names. Two of them are actors: Kartik Aaryan and Riccha Sinha. The third is filmmaker Kushaal Chawla.

Who is Riccha Sinha? Lucknow-born actor Riccha Sinha is right at the starting line of her acting career. She recently landed the lead role of Anya in a British psychological thriller directed by Lucas. The film, which was partially shot at the famous Pinewood Studios, follows a young woman trying to find her footing while moving to a new country. As the story unfolds, Anya gets caught up in a deeply emotional, unsettling, and highly tense environment.

Speaking about the unexpected opportunity, Riccha told Hindustan Times, "I never thought my career would begin with an international film. My focus was always on Bollywood, and it remains so. This came out of nowhere; it was just a stroke of luck."

She later elaborated on what audiences can expect from the project, saying, "It's a psychological thriller about a girl (Anya) who moves to another country and navigates her life. The story revolves around emotions; she faces challenges, gets into trouble, and finds her way out. It's a love story but a very twisted one!"

Before making her way to London, Riccha built up her profile with a special appearance in the Malayalam filmRamachandra Boss & Co alongside South Indian star Nivin Pauly. She was featured heavily in the movie's trackHabibi Drip, which quickly became a viral sensation online.