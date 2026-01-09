Lucknow's Riccha Sinha on British film debut with Davide Tucci, South projects and Bollywood dream

Model-turned-actor Riccha Sinha, a Lucknowite, is making her feature film debut with a British psychological thriller opposite UK-based actor Davide Tucci. The film has been shot at Pinewood Studios in London, where she plays the lead. Lucknow girl Riccha Sinha is making her feature film debut with a British psychological thriller opposite UK-based actor Davide Tucci (Photos: Instagram) Riccha says, “We shot for three months from September last year. I had done my acting course in the UK and then started scouting for work through agents. I auditioned for three projects and was able to crack this one.” She calls it a blessing to start with a British film, which she hopes will help her achieve her Bollywood dreams.

Riccha with actor Davide Tucci (right) and film's cinematographer

“I never thought my career would begin with an international film. My focus was always on Bollywood, and it remains so. This came out of nowhere; it was just a stroke of luck. I feel blessed starting with thorough professionals. I am now more prepared,” she says. The actor reveals that the film will be heading to major festivals across the world this year before its global release. “It’s a psychological thriller about a girl (Anya) who moves to another country and navigates her life. The story revolves around emotions; she faces challenges, gets into trouble, and finds her way out. It’s a love story but a very twisted one!” London-based director Abbie Lucas has helmed the project. “We shot it at the Pinewood Studios, and interestingly, (actor) Tom Holland was shooting for a Spiderman film at the same time we were. So it was fun! Some outdoor shoots were done in Slough (outside London).” Male lead Davide Tucci has featured in projects like 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016), Minore (2023), and Those About to Die (2024).