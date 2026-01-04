Sarvam Maya worldwide box office collection: Nivin Pauly makes a glorious comeback, film crosses 100 crore in 10 days

Sarvam Maya worldwide box office collection: Nivin Pauly's Christmas release, Sarvam Maya, has emerged as a massive blockbuster for the Malayalam film industry. The horror-comedy written and directed by Akhil Sathyan opened to positive reviews upon release and performed very well in its first week. The film has managed to maintain that streak and has now crossed the ₹100 crore mark globally in just 10 days. (Also read: Nivin Pauly slams Kerala Film Producers Association for revealing box office numbers, says there's ‘no need’) Sarvam Maya box office collection: Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu earned praise for their easy chemistry on screen.

Sarvam Maya enters ₹ 100 crore club globally

Nivin took to his X account to share the official box office update of the film, and wrote in the caption, "Thank you for going delulu over Sarvam Maya!

101 CR* Global Theatrical Collection in just *10* DAYS 🎥

Sarvam Maya✨ breaking box office records in theatres near you."

Box office record

Sarvam Maya has become Nivin Pauly's first movie to cross the coveted ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It ended the dry spell in the actor's career, and has successfully marked a major milestone for him.

Sarvam Maya crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India on Sunday. By the end of its first week, the film had earned ₹35.1 crore. Meanwhile, the gross collection of the film in India stood at ₹52.85 crore. The film added an extra ₹47.15 crore from overseas. There is a strong and positive word-of-mouth response for the film which is ensuring the film's stellar performance.

Sarvam Maya revolves around a young Hindu priest (Nivin) whose peaceful life is disrupted when he meets a spirit. What starts as a supernatural challenge evolves into a profound journey that tests his faith and makes him question everything he knows. Produced by Firefly Films, the film also stars Janardhanan, Arun Ajikumar and Raghunath Paleri.