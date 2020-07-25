I am a diehard Lucknowite: Abhijit Das

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 15:18 IST

Director, ad maker and writer Abhijit Das believes in living the life to the fullest. “I have tried my hand in multiple turfs because I believe it’s one life and I need to be on the go. So, whatever came my way I opted for it and gave it my best shot,” says director of daily shows like ‘Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara’ and ‘Sanjeevani 2.’

Born and brought up in Lucknow, Abhijit says he never planned his career, “I studied in St Mary’s College, RDSO branch in Lucknow and then we shifted to Kolkata. About a year in my college, I told my father I don’t want to study further. And, same year, I happened to meet advertising edupreneur Sumit Roy and joined Univads in Mumbai that was called world’s smallest university in the world teaching advertising.”

It was work on learn course for him. “We were doing film making, advertising, writing, production and more for a year. Then I had long journey in advertising and came up with my own agency. After sometime quit it due to my health issues. Then I joined Mohit Suri as an assistant director for film ‘Who Lamhe’ and then joined Anurag Basu as an assistant. This was the best way to learn film making and I started from a scratch.”

He started writing for Anurag’s TV show ‘Love Story’ and started directing telefilms and ads for him. “Then I directing and writing episodics for shows like ‘Webbed’, ‘Gumrah’ and many more. Along with all this, I started designing fashion and live musical shows also. Then, I came up with a platform where I got big directors, almost 12 of them, to make short films. Today there are around 3450 odd films available with that platform. Also, I made India’s first collaborated film ‘The Last Act,’ where 12 unknown film makers coming together to make one feature film.”

Abhijit launched his own web platform to take his work to the audience. “I came up with an international project during the lockdown. ‘Unlocked’ it is a set of five short stories which breaks barriers geographically, linguistically and psychologically that was launched my new platform ‘Netanki.’ Actors from India, USA, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sweden and UK have been brought together to tell stories of their lockdown experience. Actors like Jason Tham, Taha Khan, Niki Walia, Shahana Bajpai and many more are part of this experiment.”

The Lucknowite misses the city, “Those were some beautiful days and we friends used roam around the entire city. Hazratganj was our evening retreat. I say it with élan that I am a diehard Lucknowite,” he said.

Of late, he has directed ‘Kar Sawaal’, a documentary on Right to Information Act, and an award-winning short film ‘Ambu’ featuring Smriti Kalra along with another web series ‘Medically Yours’ starring Shantanu Maheshwari.