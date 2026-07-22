Will Lionel Messi be suspended for skipping the MLS All-Star Game? Why Inter Miami star is unavailable

Lionel Messi and fellow Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul are set to miss the club's next two MLS fixtures and will not take part in the MLS All-Star Game scheduled for July 29.

Messi and fellow Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul were both selected to represent MLS in the annual showdown against the Liga MX All-Stars. However, according to ESPN, Messi is expected to miss the event for the second consecutive year.

Even so, Messi may not return to action immediately. His availability for the MLS All-Star Game on July 29 has also come into question.

Lionel Messi's World Cup campaign came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday as Argentina fell 1-0 to Spain after extra time in the final. While many of his international teammates now head into their European offseason, the 39-year-old is expected to shift his focus back to club duties with Inter Miami in MLS.

Under guidelines agreed upon by FIFA and FIFPRO following discussions on player welfare, footballers are entitled to a minimum 21-day rest period after major international tournaments. The agreement also recommends at least 72 hours of recovery between matches.

Will Messi face disciplinary action? Unlike last season, Messi is not expected to face any punishment for missing the MLS All-Star Game. In 2025, he was suspended after opting out of the event without league approval. This time, however, the World Cup's conclusion is expected to exempt him from any disciplinary action.

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Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos said on Tuesday that there is no confirmed timetable for Messi's return.

Messi’s return timeline Although the exact duration of his absence remains unclear, ESPN reported that the Argentine captain will definitely miss Inter Miami's upcoming MLS matches against Chicago Fire FC and CF Montréal, with his break extending through next Wednesday's All-Star Game.

A phenomenal World Cup campaign Messi ended another memorable World Cup campaign with eight goals and four assists, guiding Argentina to a second straight appearance in the tournament final.

Also read: Messi rushes to referee, teammate feigns injury: Fresh footage reveals Argentina's bid to stop Enzo Fernandez's red

Visibly emotional after the championship match, the Argentine icon briefly returned to Miami before planning a trip to his hometown of Rosario, where he is expected to spend his vacation before rejoining Inter Miami later in the MLS season.