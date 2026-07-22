Will Lionel Messi be suspended for skipping the MLS All-Star Game? Why Inter Miami star is unavailable
Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammate and Rodrigo De Paul are expected to remain unavailable for MLS All-Star game after the World Cup.
Lionel Messi's World Cup campaign came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday as Argentina fell 1-0 to Spain after extra time in the final. While many of his international teammates now head into their European offseason, the 39-year-old is expected to shift his focus back to club duties with Inter Miami in MLS.
Even so, Messi may not return to action immediately. His availability for the MLS All-Star Game on July 29 has also come into question.
Messi and fellow Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul were both selected to represent MLS in the annual showdown against the Liga MX All-Stars. However, according to ESPN, Messi is expected to miss the event for the second consecutive year.
Why Lionel Messi is skipping MLS All-star
Lionel Messi and fellow Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul are set to miss the club's next two MLS fixtures and will not take part in the MLS All-Star Game scheduled for July 29.
Under guidelines agreed upon by FIFA and FIFPRO following discussions on player welfare, footballers are entitled to a minimum 21-day rest period after major international tournaments. The agreement also recommends at least 72 hours of recovery between matches.
Will Messi face disciplinary action?
Unlike last season, Messi is not expected to face any punishment for missing the MLS All-Star Game. In 2025, he was suspended after opting out of the event without league approval. This time, however, the World Cup's conclusion is expected to exempt him from any disciplinary action.
Also read: FIFA deletes red card given to Argentina's Leandro Paredes for jabbing Spain's Eric Garcia, no disciplinary action yet
Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos said on Tuesday that there is no confirmed timetable for Messi's return.
Messi’s return timeline
Although the exact duration of his absence remains unclear, ESPN reported that the Argentine captain will definitely miss Inter Miami's upcoming MLS matches against Chicago Fire FC and CF Montréal, with his break extending through next Wednesday's All-Star Game.
A phenomenal World Cup campaign
Messi ended another memorable World Cup campaign with eight goals and four assists, guiding Argentina to a second straight appearance in the tournament final.
Also read: Messi rushes to referee, teammate feigns injury: Fresh footage reveals Argentina's bid to stop Enzo Fernandez's red
Visibly emotional after the championship match, the Argentine icon briefly returned to Miami before planning a trip to his hometown of Rosario, where he is expected to spend his vacation before rejoining Inter Miami later in the MLS season.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More