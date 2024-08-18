East meets West at the La Martiniere Girls' College fest

Senior school students of La Martiniere Girls' College showcased a spectacular display of talent and creativity during its two-day Annual Concert held on its campus recently. La Martiniere Girls' College students performing at the annual festival

Shivangi Barwal and Saanvi Shukla of Class 11 set the stage for the evening by presenting spiritually uplifting Eesh Vandana. The event seamlessly blended tradition with modernity, as seen in the harmonious fusion of East Meets West, performed by the students of Class 12.

LMGC principal Aashrita Dass with others during the festival

The audience was treated to a diverse range of performances. Aanvi Jain's solo dance performance Dasiattam; English Band's melodic presentation and the Hindi Band's soulful touch impressed. The celebration of India's rich cultural heritage continued with A Cultural Symphony: Dances of Northern India by the students of Class 10.

Other notable performances included musical Cinderella: The New Age Woman, a retelling of the classic fairytale reimagined through a feminist lens. The hula hoop performance Flow Art and solo drum performance titled Drums of Glory impressed all.

The lively evening concluded with patriotic song Aikyam rendered by Class 11 that left the audience filled with pride and admiration. College principal Aashrita Dass presented the vote of thanks. The event concluded with the performers and the audience alike singing the College Hymn and the National Anthem, reiterating the message of unity and empowerment proposed by every performance.