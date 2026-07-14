Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Class 10, 12 supply results releasing today
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 supply results will be announced today, July 14. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, will declare Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2026 on July 14, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examination an check the results through the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in....Read More
The Secondary School Certificate (Std. 10) supplementary examination and the Higher Secondary Certificate (Std. 12) supplementary examination were conducted by the nine divisional boards of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education—namely Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan—during the periods of June 16 to June 30, 2026, and June 16 to July 8, 2026, respectively.
For verification of marks and photocopies of answer sheets, revaluation, the facility will be available from July 15 to July 24, 2026.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Official website to check
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: mahahsscboard.in
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.
Click on the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Verification dates
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: For verification of marks and photocopies of answer sheets, revaluation, the facility will be available from July 15 to July 24, 2026.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Supply exams held in 9 divisional boards
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: The Secondary School Certificate (Std. 10) supplementary examination and the Higher Secondary Certificate (Std. 12) supplementary examination were conducted by the nine divisional boards of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education—namely Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: HSC exam dates
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: The Maharashtra HSC supply exam commenced on July 15 and concluded on July 24, 2026.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: When was SSC supply exam held?
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: The SSC supplementary examination was held from June 16 to June 30, 2026.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Where to check
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examination an check the results through the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Date and time
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Date: July 14
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Time: 1 pm