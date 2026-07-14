Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Class 10, 12 supply results releasing today

The Secondary School Certificate (Std. 10) supplementary examination and the Higher Secondary Certificate (Std. 12) supplementary examination were conducted by the nine divisional boards of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education—namely Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan—during the periods of June 16 to June 30, 2026, and June 16 to July 8, 2026, respectively.

For verification of marks and photocopies of answer sheets, revaluation, the facility will be available from July 15 to July 24, 2026.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.