Christina Pazsitzky v Tom Segura net worth: Who is richer as podcast hosts divorce
Comedians and podcast hosts Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura are getting divorced after 18 years of marriage, putting focus on their individual net worth.
Comedians and podcast hosts Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura are getting divorced after 18 years of marriage. The process was finalized over the last couple of months as per TMZ, which cited a source close to the couple. The news of the split, which had thus far been kept under wraps, has put focus on the individual net worth Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura.
Here's all you need to know about who's richer.
Christina Pazsitzky net worth
Pazsitzky has a net worth of about $14 million as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of her earnings come from her roles as a comedian and writer, as well as being a television personality.
Pazsitzky appeared in The Challenge, and Chelsea Lately. However, she's perhaps best known for the podcast released with now ex-husband Tom Segura, titled Your Mom's House. The two tied the knot in 2008.
Tom Segura net worth
Segura too has a net worth of about $14 million as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Apart from the podcast with his now ex-wife, Segura is known for co-hosting the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast with actor Bert Kreischer.
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He is also known for his film and television show appearances. Some of his films include Instant Family and The Opening Act, while shows include Comedy Central Presents and Live at Gotham.
Thus both, Segura and Pazsitzky have similar net worth as per reports. While Segura and Pazsitzky might be splitting up, they plan to continue to co-host the show. Initially, fans had thought something was off from this very podcast, where the two usually co-hosted, but since April, they were hosting separately with different guests.
Neither of the two has addressed the news of the divorce via official statements. Speaking of a possible cause for the split, the source close to the couple told TMZ that the divorce was 'amicable'. “They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids. They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children,” the publication reported.
Segura and Pazsitzky also co-founded YMH Studios, the popular podcast network. The couple had first met in the 1990s on the Los Angeles stand-up comedy circuit. They initially became friends, but the bonding grew as their previous relationships ended. The duo have two sons from their marriage – Ellis, born in 2016, and Julian, born in 2018.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More
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