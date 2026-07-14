Tom Segura and Christina P's children: Meet sons Ellis and Julian as podcasters divorce after 18 years

Tom Segura and Christina P are going their separate ways after nearly two decades as husband and wife. Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that the comedians and podcast hosts recently separated after 18 years of marriage. The split reportedly happened within the last couple of months and is said to be completely amicable. Tom Segura and Christina P have split after 18 years of marriage. (Instagram/ @thechristinap)

Tom and Christina got married back in 2008 and have two sons, Ellis, born in 2016 and Julian, born in 2018.

Also Read: Why did Tom Segura and Christina P divorce after 18 years of marriage? What we know so far

Meet their sons Ellis and Julian Segura and Pazsitzky wed in 2008 but didn't become parents until nearly a decade later. They welcomed their first son, Ellis in 2016, followed by their second son, Julian in 2018, per People.

Ahead of the May 2025 release of his Netflix series Bad Thoughts, Segura joked about the chaos his sons cause at home during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Everything is either broken or peed on in our house,” he said. “Hammers and pee are everywhere," per People.

Before becoming a family of four, Pazsitzky was open about how Ellis' arrival changed her life. In her 2017 Netflix special Christina P: Mother Inferior, she said: “Having a baby broke me down. I love my son, I do. He is the best thing that ever happened to me, he is the love of my life. His name is Ellis, he's 18 months old, and I love him so much.” Pazsitzky has also called herself a “fierce mama wolf” who would do anything for her two sons.

On the Your Mom's House podcast, Segura often shares funny stories about Ellis and Julian. He has even given each of his sons a different voice on the show, Ellis has a deep voice, while Julian speaks with an accent.

In a 2023 clip with fellow podcaster Matt Rife, Segura said Ellis enjoys video games and Roblox. He also said Julian loves cars and often gets into people's cars, turns them on and asks if there are more cars he can play with, as per People.

Also Read: Christina Pazsitzky v Tom Segura net worth: Who is richer as podcast hosts divorce

Couple will continue co-hosting their podcast According to TMZ, the couple separated within the last few months and the split is said to be amicable.

A source told the outlet, “They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids. They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children.”

TMZ also reported that Segura and Christina P will continue to co-host Your Mom's House, which is now in its 16th year.