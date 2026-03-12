Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 full schedule: List of MI fixtures with match dates, venues and timings

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will play four games in the first phase of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday. Mumbai have two home games as part of the fixture and just one afternoon match. Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 full schedule (AFP)

Mumbai will kick-start their campaign at home against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29, before travelling north to Delhi to take on the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 4, and then facing Rajasthan Royals on April 7 in Guwahati. The Hardik Pandya-led side will then return home to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium.

ALSO READ: Explainer: Why M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB's fate for IPL 2026 remains undecided 10 months after stampede

Mumbai, who made the playoffs last season, had retained their core unit before the IPL auction last December. They headed into the auction with five slots to fill and bid for just 10 players, including Cameron Green. Overall, they acquired only four players, including Quinton de Kock and left-arm spin all-rounder Atharva Ankolekar, at their base prices.

Here is MI's IPL 2026 schedule: MI vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - March 29 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

DC vs MI - 3:30 PM IST - April 4 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

RR vs MI - 7:30 PM IST - April 7 - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

MI vs RCB - 7:30 PM IST - April 12 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai