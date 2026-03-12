Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 full schedule: List of GT fixtures with match dates, venues and timings

Gujarat Titans had strong IPL 2025 campaign, finishing in third position during the league phase. But then a defeat to Mumbai Indians in the play-offs ended their dreams of reaching a third IPL final. GT won the IPL title in their debut season in 2022, and then they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 final. During the league phase last year, GT won nine matches and lost five. Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will be key in IPL 2026. (Rahul Singh)

Led by Shubman Gill, GT will be aiming to put in a dominant show this season too, and open their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 31 in New Chandigarh. Then they face Rajasthan Royals in their first home game of the season on April 4 in Ahmedabad.

GT also decided to retain 20 players and entered the mini-auction with a purse of ₹12.90 crore. They spent big on West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, acquiring him for ₹7 crore. Meanwhile, they purchased Tom Banton for ₹2 crore. Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood and Prithviraj Yarra were roped in for ₹90 lakh, ₹75 lakh and ₹30 lakh.

They let Sherfane Rutherford move to MI on the retention deadline. Before Rutherford, they let go Gerald Coetzee and Dasun Shanaka. Meanwhile, Karim Jannat, Mahipal Lomror and Kulwant Khejroliya were also released.

For the new season, the BCCI released fixtures for the first phase of the tournament. The remaining fixtures will be announced in accordance with the election schedules of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Assam.

GT's schedule in IPL 2026 GT face last season's runner-up, Punjab Kings, in ther tournament and after that host RR in Ahmedabad for their first home game of the season. After that, GT travels to the national capital for a showdown against KL Rahul's Delhi Capitals. In their last fixture of the first phase, they take on Lucknow Super Giants.

GT's first four games of IPL 2026- Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - New Chandigarh (March 31, 2026)

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals - Ahmedabad (April 4, 2026)

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans - Delhi (April 8, 2026)

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - Lucknow (April 12, 2026)