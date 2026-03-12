BCCI set to honour Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid is set to be honoured with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s annual Naman Awards. Rahul Dravid to receive BCCI Lifetime Achievement award

According to a report in The Indian Express, Dravid will receive the honour on March 15 in Delhi.

Dravid, who formed part of India’s famed ‘Big Four’ batting line-up alongside Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman, is widely regarded as one of the finest Test batters of his generation.

Over a 16-year international career, Dravid represented India in 509 matches across formats. He scored 13,288 runs in 164 Tests at an average of 52.31, including 36 centuries. In ODIs, he amassed 10,889 runs in 344 matches, with 12 centuries and 83 fifties. His only appearance in T20 internationals came in a 2011 match against England cricket team in Manchester.

After retiring in 2012, Dravid briefly worked as a commentator before transitioning into coaching. He later took charge of India’s Under-19 team and guided them to the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup title, while also mentoring the India A side.

In late 2021, he was appointed head coach of the senior Indian men’s team. During his tenure, India reached the 2023 Cricket World Cup final and ended their long wait for an ICC trophy by winning the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Earlier this week, current India head coach Gautam Gambhir dedicated India’s historic third ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph to Dravid during the post-match press conference.

“Look, first of all, I think I should dedicate this trophy to Rahul bhai. Because what Rahul bhai has done to keep Indian cricket in such a good shape, I have to thank him for everything he’s done during his tenure,” Gambhir said.

Besides Dravid, former India women’s team captain Mithali Raj is also set to receive a lifetime honour. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill is among the contenders for the Cricketer of the Year award, while the Mumbai Cricket Association will be recognised as the best cricket association in domestic cricket.