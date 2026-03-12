Hardik Pandya in legal trouble: Complaint filed against all-rounder for ‘insulting’ Indian flag after T20 World Cup win

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has landed in legal trouble after a Pune-based advocate filed a complaint with the police, alleging disrespect to the Indian national flag during the T20 World Cup victory celebrations in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India's Hardik Pandya celebrates with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at Narendra Modi Stadium (PTI)

The complaint, submitted at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Pune, pertains to India's on-field celebrations at the Narendra Modi Stadium after the team lifted the T20 World Cup for a record third time.

A police officer confirmed on Wednesday that advocate Wajid Khan had submitted the complaint application seeking appropriate action in the matter, but did not elaborate further.

According to the complaint, several videos of the Indian team’s post-match celebrations have gone viral on social media. In one such clip, Pandya is seen celebrating with the Indian Tricolour draped over his shoulders while dancing and running across the field.

The complaint also alleges that during the celebrations, Pandya was seen lying on the stage alongside his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma while the Tricolour remained draped over him, which the complainant claims amounts to disrespect towards the national flag.

"You must have seen the T20 World Cup here. Hardik Pandya was dancing with his girlfriend in celebration of his victory. The national flag was tied to his back," Khan told ANI.

"According to Section 2 of the 1971 National Flag Act, we should respect the dignity of the national flag. However, Hardik Pandya was so lost in the celebration of his victory that he was lying with his girlfriend while wearing the national flag. I believe it is an insult to the national flag."

Khan added that the police initially told him the incident took place in Ahmedabad, but he argued that the national flag represents the entire country and therefore the complaint could be filed in Pune as well.

"I have filed a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police station. They have accepted my complaint and provided me with a copy. Let's see what happens next," he said.

The incident has triggered mixed reactions on social media. While many fans dismissed the issue as part of exuberant celebrations after a historic victory, some felt the national flag should have been treated with greater care during the festivities.

India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final on Sunday to clinch their third T20 World Cup title. The victory made them the first team to win the tournament three times and the first to lift the trophy on home soil.