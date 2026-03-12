Punjab Kings IPL 2026 schedule: List of PBKS fixtures with match dates and venues

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to kick off later this month, March 28 to be precise. The opening match will be played between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Can Shreyas Iyer make up for last season's miss in 2026? (PTI)

It may be noted that due to the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam, the entire IPL schedule has not been released. Once the elections dates are out, then the IPL will share the rest of the schedule.

Anyway, as far as Punjab Kings are concerned, they will play four matches during this 16-day schedule, out as of now. Punjab Kings will kick off their campaign at home at the New PCA Stadium in Chandigarh, against Gujarat Titans on March 31. Thereafter, they will be on the road to the MA Chidambaram Stadium to face five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings, on April 3.

On April 6, they travel to another iconic venue, the Eden Gardens, to face three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. In their last match of the released schedule, they will host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the New PCA Stadium in Chandigarh on April 11.

Alongside Delhi, the Punjab franchise is one of the two old teams to have never won the IPL. They reached the final twice in 2014 and last season in 2025, but they failed to cross the last hurdle. Under Shreyas Iyer, they really looked threatening before RCB shattered their dreams in the final. In 2025, they had reached the play-offs for the first time in 11 years. They had also reached the semis in the inaugural edition in 2008 (back then there was no play-off format).

So, one can clearly see they have really been underwhelming for the large part of their campaigns in the IPL. Hopefully, they will break the jinx this time around. A new winner is always welcome.

Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad, Lockie Ferguson

Punjab Kings' schedule so far March 31, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans at New PCA Stadium, Chandigarh, 7:30 pm

April 03, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings at Chidambaram Stadium, 7:30 pm

April 06, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens, 7:30 pm

April 11, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at New PCA Stadium, Chandigarh, 3:30 pm