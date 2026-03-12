Gautam Gambhir delivers for now but the road to redemption is long for the ‘preacher’
He tries to present himself as a cricket revolutionary, but he rather comes across as a rabble-rouser, sorry to say.
Gautam Gambhir is back firing on all cylinders. And why wouldn't he? He has won the 2026 T20 World Cup. Rest assured, every time India does exceptionally well, he will be at it for days. However, the too much certainty in his voice can be nagging at times. Some of his remarks post the T20 World Cup are quite unnecessary. He tries to present himself as a cricket revolutionary, but sorry to say, he rather comes across as a rabble rouser.
Like, "You can see it in the last three games, what Sanju Samson did - 97 not out, 89, 89. If a player is batting on 97 and he takes three singles to reach a hundred, he's playing for himself. I'd rather see a player try to hit a six and get out on 97 if that's what the team needs at that moment. Stop celebrating milestones, celebrate trophies."
No, he may not be playing for himself. Every player is different. And the whole argument is layered, not so simple. This was totally uncalled for.
Also Read: Cricket legend Viv Richards bigs up India's ‘next level’ T20 World Cup win, also praises the team's 12th man
One more example that he wouldn't have minded if Arshdeep Singh had not apologised to Daryl Mitchell after throwing the ball at him and hurting him during the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. He should have unequivocally praised the bowler instead.
These are some of the examples. There are many more. He gives you the impression that with their T20 World Cup win, all was good with the Indian cricket team. Somebody should remind him that he may have won two ICC trophies in less than a year, but he has suffered two whitewashes at home too.
Matters of great shame!
In 2024, India lost all three Tests to New Zealand, first time in almost two and a half decades. Then last year, the team lost to South Africa 2-0. He was at the coaching helm when India lost to hosts Australia in 2024-25, 3-1. When Ravi Shastri was coaching the Indian team and the visitors beat the Aussies in their own den 2-1 in 2018-19, he said beating Australia in Australia was bigger than winning the World Cup. He had a point. No Asian team had beaten Australia in Australia in a Test series before.
Former players from across the border in Pakistan, like Ramiz Raja, Imran Khan, Wasim Akhtar, Shoaib Akhtar, all have said on record that winning in Australia is no child's game.
India, in fact, did it twice. In 2020-21, they again beat Australia 2-1 in their own backyard. So winning the T20 World Cup is not redemption by any means for those horrible performances. Yes, Gambhir has addressed India's struggles in Tests, but he has largely come up with excuses. Everyone knows why India have done badly in Tests. We need good results, not acknowledgement. Agree he is honest, but that's not enough, sorry to say.
India need to reach the final and then win the World Test Championship next year. India need to beat Australia in Australia when they travel there next time. And don't get whitewashed at home please. Once can understand if you lose a series now and then, but whitewash? That's not acceptable. It will be great if he is a bit gracious about the team's win. The best way to do it is not to be preachy.
It will be a wise decision too because when the team loses -- of course they are not going to win all the time -- these “certainty-filled” remarks will come back to haunt him, and there will be no one on his side.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More