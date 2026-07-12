Weekly Tarot Horoscope, July 13 to July 19, 2026: Let go of the old and welcome new beginnings

Aries Heartfelt conversations and pleasant surprises brighten your week. Someone may offer support, extend an invitation, or share feelings that lift your spirits. If you've been waiting for good news, stay open to unexpected messages. Follow your heart, but keep practical matters in mind. Creative projects and meaningful connections are especially favoured. Tarot Horoscope (Pinterest)

Weekly Warning: Don't mistake charm for commitment. Pay attention to actions as well as words.

Lucky Ritual: Place three rose petals in a bowl of water on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, wash your hands with the water while saying, "I welcome love, kindness, and joyful opportunities."

Crystal Combination: Rose Quartz and Aquamarine: Support heartfelt communication, emotional healing, and harmonious relationships.

Taurus Working with others brings the best results this week. Whether in your personal life or career, teamwork helps you move closer to your goals. Valuable advice from a mentor or experienced person may prove especially useful. Stay open to learning from those around you.

Weekly Warning: Avoid being too stubborn to accept help or guidance.

Lucky Ritual: Keep three cloves in your wallet or work bag throughout the week to attract supportive partnerships.

Crystal Combination: Pyrite and Fluorite: Encourage teamwork, success, and clear decision-making.

Gemini Challenges and differing opinions may test your patience this week. Instead of trying to prove a point, focus on practical solutions. Healthy competition can help you improve your skills and grow stronger. Save your energy for what truly matters.

Weekly Warning: Avoid reacting too quickly during disagreements.

Lucky Ritual: Light a white candle for seven minutes on Wednesday and visualise every obstacle turning into an opportunity.

Crystal Combination: Tiger Eye and Hematite: Build confidence, resilience, and emotional balance.

Cancer Your intuition guides you well this week. Friends, family members, or loved ones may turn to you for advice, and your compassionate nature helps strengthen important bonds. Remember to prioritise your own emotional wellbeing alongside caring for others.

Weekly Warning: Don't take on other people's emotions as your own.

Lucky Ritual: Float five jasmine flowers in a bowl of water beside your bed for one night to invite emotional peace and loving energy.

Crystal Combination: Moonstone and Selenite: Support intuition, emotional healing, and inner peace.

Leo Balancing your responsibilities becomes important this week. Work, family, finances, and personal goals may all compete for your attention. Careful planning helps you stay organised and focused. Prioritise what matters most and be willing to adjust your schedule when necessary.

Weekly Warning: Avoid overcommitting just to keep everyone happy.

Lucky Ritual: Tie a green ribbon around a cinnamon stick and keep it on your work desk until Sunday.

Crystal Combination: Citrine and Moss Agate: Encourage abundance, stability, and practical success.

Virgo This is a powerful week for turning ideas into action. You have the skills, determination, and confidence needed to move forward with your goals. Rather than waiting for perfect timing, start taking practical steps now. Focus your attention on what you want to achieve.

Weekly Warning: Avoid doubting your abilities.

Lucky Ritual: Write one goal on a bay leaf, place it beneath a candle holder while a white candle burns for a few minutes, then keep the bay leaf in your wallet throughout the week.

Crystal Combination: Clear Quartz and Carnelian: Amplify confidence, manifestation, and inspired action.

Libra This week encourages you to release habits, fears, or situations that no longer support your growth. Honest self-reflection helps you recognise what needs to change. Letting go of what holds you back creates space for healthier opportunities and greater freedom.

Weekly Warning: Don't allow temporary comfort to keep you stuck in unhealthy patterns.

Lucky Ritual: Place a handful of rock salt in a bowl near your front door overnight. Dispose of it outside the next morning while saying, "I release what no longer serves me."

Crystal Combination: Black Obsidian and Smoky Quartz: Help release negativity and limiting patterns.

Scorpio Fresh beginnings bring excitement and motivation this week. Whether it's a new project, relationship, or creative opportunity, trust your instincts and take the first step. Your enthusiasm can inspire others and help you gain momentum.

Weekly Warning: Don't let impatience cause you to miss important details.

Lucky Ritual: Keep a fresh basil leaf inside your notebook until Friday to attract success and positive new beginnings.

Crystal Combination: Carnelian and Sunstone: Boost motivation, creativity, and confident leadership.

Sagittarius Balance is your key to success this week. A calm and measured approach helps you make better decisions in relationships, career matters, and finances. Trust that steady progress is still progress, even if results take time to appear.

Weekly Warning: Don't force situations that need more time to develop.

Lucky Ritual: Mix a pinch of turmeric into a bowl of water and lightly touch it to your forehead before leaving home on Thursday.

Crystal Combination: Amethyst and Blue Lace Agate: Encourage patience, balance, and peaceful communication.

Capricorn Honesty and accountability work strongly in your favour this week. Long-pending matters may begin moving toward resolution, while important interviews, contracts, or financial decisions receive positive support. Stay practical and let integrity guide your choices.

Weekly Warning: Avoid making important decisions based only on emotions.

Lucky Ritual: Place seven uncooked rice grains in your wallet on Monday and remove them on Sunday while expressing gratitude for your blessings.

Crystal Combination: Lapis Lazuli and Jade: Encourage wisdom, fairness, and financial stability.

Aquarius Change is unfolding in your life, even if it feels uncomfortable at first. An old chapter may be ending to make room for something better suited to your future. Trust the process and allow yourself to move forward without holding on to what has already run its course.

Weekly Warning: Don't cling to situations that have served their purpose.

Lucky Ritual: Safely burn a dried bay leaf with one old fear written on it and visualise yourself stepping into a brighter future.

Crystal Combination: Malachite and Labradorite: Support transformation, courage, and positive change.

Pisces Your inner strength helps you handle challenges with confidence this week. Even if situations test your patience, you'll discover how resilient and capable you truly are. Trust yourself and remember that your calm approach is one of your greatest strengths.

Weekly Warning: Don't underestimate your ability to overcome difficulties.

Lucky Ritual: Carry a small piece of jaggery in your pocket on Friday, then offer it to a cow or place it beneath a healthy tree as a gesture of gratitude.

Crystal Combination: Tiger Eye and Yellow Jasper: Strengthen courage, resilience, and steady confidence.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)