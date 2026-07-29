The Maharashtra government will establish De-addiction Guidance and Counselling Committees in all schools and colleges as part of a drive to curb substance abuse among students, state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said on Tuesday. Maharashtra govt to set up de-addiction counselling panels in all schools and colleges

The 'Drugs-Free Mumbai' campaign model will now be implemented across the state. 'De-addiction Guidance and Counselling Committees' will be established in all schools and colleges, including Mumbai," said Lodha, chairman of the high-level committee for the de-addiction awareness campaign.

BITS Pilani Convocation 2026: 1500+ degrees conferred, Archith Casheekar receives gold medal The committees will conduct regular awareness programmes on substance abuse, identify behavioural changes among students at an early stage, provide counselling, facilitate coordination between parents and teachers, and refer students to experts whenever necessary, he said.Lodha said the initiative forms part of the state's efforts to strengthen the fight against narcotic drugs in line with the Union government's target of making the country drug-free by 2029.

Basic Education Department makes officials’ attendance mandatory at online meetings He said the Maharashtra government has decided to expand the "Drugs-Free Mumbai" campaign across the state by involving schools, colleges and other stakeholders in a year-long awareness movement.Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will formally launch the "Drugs-Free Mumbai" campaign at the Worli Dome on July 30, Lodha said.

PhysicsWallah collaborates with NWWA, announces scholarships for navy families

He added the campaign will involve students, teachers, parents, voluntary organisations, psychiatrists, the National Service Scheme (NSS), the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and other sections of society.Schools and colleges will organise awareness programmes, counselling sessions, guidance initiatives and interactive activities on de-addiction throughout the year, he said.Lodha appealed to students, parents, teachers, voluntary organisations and citizens to actively participate in the campaign.