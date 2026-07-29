DASA & CSAB Special Counselling 2026: Registration begins at csab.nic.in, check seat matrix and vacancy list here

The Ministry of Education has started the registration process for DASA and CSAB Special Counselling 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in. Education News

The registration process for fee payment window will close on August 3, 2026. The mock seat allocation based on the choices will be displayed on July 30, 2026. The choice filling and choice locking facility will be available on August 5, 2026.

The DASA (UG) and CSAB Special Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on August 6, 2026. The exercising willingness by both DASA and CSAB special round candidates will be done from August 6 to August 10, 2026.

Direct link to register for DASA & CSAB Special Counselling 2026

DASA & CSAB Special Counselling 2026: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in.

2. Click on DASA & CSAB Special Counselling 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have secured admission against allocated IIT seats during the JoSAA rounds are also eligible to register for the DASA 2026 seat allocation process as fresh candidates after payment of DEF. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSAB.

Seat Matrix

Tentative Seat Vacancy