DASA & CSAB Special Counselling 2026: Registration begins at csab.nic.in, check seat matrix and vacancy list here
DASA & CSAB Special Counselling 2026 registration has started. The seat matric and vacancy list can be checked here.
The Ministry of Education has started the registration process for DASA and CSAB Special Counselling 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in.
The registration process for fee payment window will close on August 3, 2026. The mock seat allocation based on the choices will be displayed on July 30, 2026. The choice filling and choice locking facility will be available on August 5, 2026.
The DASA (UG) and CSAB Special Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on August 6, 2026. The exercising willingness by both DASA and CSAB special round candidates will be done from August 6 to August 10, 2026.
Direct link to register for DASA & CSAB Special Counselling 2026
DASA & CSAB Special Counselling 2026: How to register
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in.
2. Click on DASA & CSAB Special Counselling 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Candidates who have secured admission against allocated IIT seats during the JoSAA rounds are also eligible to register for the DASA 2026 seat allocation process as fresh candidates after payment of DEF. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSAB.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News