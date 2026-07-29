Gurugram road rage: Auto driver beaten to death with iron rod after minor crash

A 32-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with an iron rod following a minor collision with a cab during an overtaking attempt near Peepal Chowk in Udyog Vihar on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. The assault near Peepal Chowk in Udyog Vihar was caught on video. Police said the accused confessed and the iron rod used in the attack was seized (File photo)

The victim, Arvind Kumar, 32, from Tauli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district, lived in rented accommodation in Jharsa, Sector 32, and worked as an auto-rickshaw driver in Gurugram, officers added.

Police said the incident took place between 8pm and 8.30pm when the vehicles allegedly brushed against each other amid a traffic snarl, triggering an argument that escalated into a road brawl. A senior police officer said the cab driver, from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, allegedly pulled out an iron rod from his vehicle and struck Arvind on the head and face multiple times. “Arvind immediately collapsed on the spot... Commuters rushed the injured man to a private hospital in Sector-12... where he succumbed to his grievous head injuries around 6am on Tuesday,” he said.

Videos of the assault circulated on social media, showing commuters later taking the injured man to hospital. The incident also caused a traffic jam for 15 to 20 minutes, officers added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Udyog Vihar police station on the victim’s brother’s complaint. “The iron rod used in the murder and the taxi were recovered... Further investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Turan said that the cab driver was arrested from Delhi on Tuesday and during questioning, the accused confessed to assaulting Arvind with an iron rod.