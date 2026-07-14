Zareen Khan slams paparazzi over inappropriate ‘try the dress’ comment: ‘Hadh mein rehna’

Actor Zareen Khan recently lost her cool after an inappropriate comment from a photographer. As the paparazzi surrounded her, one photographer asked her to "try the dress" in front of them. The remark did not go down well with the actor, who immediately snapped back, asking the photographers to mind their limits. She also made it clear that she would not tolerate such behaviour. Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 film Veer.

Zareen Khan gets angry On Monday, Zareen stepped out in Mumbai to attend the launch of a clothing brand, where she posed for the paparazzi while showcasing the brand's collection, including a denim jacket and a dress.

It was during her interaction with the photographers that the atmosphere turned awkward after one of them jokingly asked her to “try on the outfit”.

Zareen was clearly irked by the statement and snapped back, “Tum logon ke saamne? Woh nahi ho raha (In front of everyone? That’s not happening)."

She went on to express her anger, asking the photographers to stay within their limits and refrain from making inappropriate comments.

"Faltugiri ki baatein nahi karna mere saath, because I am not the one who is gonna take that sh*t, okay? Hadd mein rehna, sab ke sab. (Don’t talk such nonsense with me because I’m not someone who’s going to tolerate that, okay? Stay within your limits—all of you),” she added.