Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 full schedule: List of LSG fixtures with match dates, venues and timings

Lucknow Super Giants had a disappointing campaign last year, finishing in seventh position in the standings with six wins and eight defeats. With the BCCI announcing the first phase of fixtures for IPL 2026, LSG face Delhi Capitals in Lucknow in their campaign opener on April 1. IPL 2026: LSG face DC in their first game of the season. (AFP)

In the mini auction, the franchise purchased Josh Inglis ( ₹8.6 crore), Mukul Choudhary ( ₹2.6 crore), Akshat Raghuwanshi ( ₹2.2 crore), Anrich Nortje ( ₹2 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga ( ₹2 crore) and Naman Tiwari ( ₹1 crore).

Meanwhile, Akash Deep, David Miller, Aryan Juyal, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shamar Joseph and Will O'Rourke were released. All-rounder Shardul Thakur was traded to MI for ₹2 crore, with Arjun Tendulkar joining Lucknow from the opposite end for ₹30 lakh. On the other hand, Mohammad Shami was traded in from SRH.

Last season, Rishabh Pant's batting was a concern, and their bowling returns were poor as well. Pant has been retained, along with Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahamad, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Digvesh Rathi, M Siddharth, Abdul Samad, and Mayank Yadav. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh, West Indies’ flamboyant batter Nicholas Pooran, South Africa’s T20I skipper Aiden Markram and Matthew Breetzke have also been retained.

LSG's IPL 2026 schedule Lucknow will host DC at home in their first game of the season, at the Ekana Stadium. Then they will travel to Hyderabad for their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, followed by a trip to the Eden Gardens for a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. Then they host the Gujarat Titans in Lucknow.

The remaining fixtures will be announced in accordance with the election schedules of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Assam.

LSG's first four games in IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow - April 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad - April 5

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata - April 9

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow - April 12