Kiran Abbavaram rues Telugu heroes not getting screens in TN like Pradeep Ranganathan does in AP, TG: ‘Want love too’

Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram lamented the fact that Telugu actors don’t receive the same level of love in Tamil Nadu that Tamil and other language actors do in Telugu states. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Kiran compared the release of his upcoming film K Ramp in TN to Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude in Telugu states and said this. Kiran Abbavaram compared not getting theatres for K Ramp in Tamil Nadu to Pradeep Ranganathan easily getting them for Dude in Telugu states.

Kiran Abbavaram says no young Telugu actor has market in Tamil

Kiran stated in the interview that he recently watched Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra in theatres, and it was running houseful in Hyderabad even in the second week. Talking about Telugu films not receiving the same kind of attention in other states, particularly in TN, he said, “My only concern is that even Telugu heroes are making good content. But it’s not rolling there like how we are watching. People say it will be watched if the content is great. But young Telugu heroes are also making great content. Almost ten Tamil heroes have a prominent market in Telugu now. No young Telugu hero has the same in Tamil.”

Says Pradeep Ranganathan doesn’t have to struggle for screens in Telugu states

Kiran then drew parallels between how his film K Ramp will never get enough theatres in TN, but Pradeep’s Dude will not struggle in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. “Now I want to release K Ramp in Tamil theatres, as Pradeep Ranganathan has secured theatres in Telugu for his film. I also wanted my film to be released there in that way. But I know I won’t get it. Now, when I say this, everyone will discuss logistics, stardom, and other related topics. I can’t say it’s a mafia, it’s just a business. We just want the same kind of love we are giving. I hope I get it at least for Chennai Love Story,” said Kiran.

About K Ramp and Dude

K Ramp is directed by Jains Nani and stars Kiran and Yukti Thareja in lead roles. Produced by Razesh Danda under Hasya Movies Banner and Shiva Bommak under Ruudransh Celluloid, it will be released in theatres on 18 October. Dude is directed by Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It stars Pradeep and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles. It will be released in theatres on October 17.