Kalyani Priyadarshan, Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah Chapter 1 first film to break 300 crore barrier in Malayalam cinema

Dominic Arun’s superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has broken numerous records in Mollywood. Apart from becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and the highest-grossing film in Kerala, Lokah has now also become the first film to cross the ₹300 crore threshold in the film industry, surpassing veterans like Mohanlal and Mammootty. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays a superhero vampire in Dominic Arun's Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra.

Lokah first Malayalam film to make ₹ 300 crore

Lokah was released in theatres on 28 August and has since emerged as the surprise hit of the year. According to Sacnilk, the film, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy in lead roles, crossed the ₹299.9 crore mark in its first 40 days of release and has since surpassed the ₹300 crore mark.

This makes Lokah the first film to reach this milestone in the history of Malayalam cinema. It is followed by Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2 Empuraan’s ₹265.5 crore lifetime haul, followed by Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi’s Manjummel Boys with its ₹240 crore collection and Mohanlal and Prakash Varma’s Thudarum with its ₹234.5 crore haul.

Lokah is still running in theatres and is the highest-grossing Malayalam film, apart from holding records for the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Kerala, and the third-highest opening weekend worldwide for a Malayalam film.

About Lokah Chapter 1

Lokah Chapter 1 stars Kalyani, Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian and Chandu Salim Kumar with cameos by Dulquer Salmaan (who produced it under Wayfarer Films), Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Soubin, Santhy Balachandran and more, with Mammootty voicing a character named Moothon. It tells the story of the mysterious Chandra/Neeli (Kalyani), a yakshi/vampire who finds herself in trouble when she faces off an egotistic and misogynistic policeman named Nachiyappa (Sandy).

Lokah Chapter 2 has also been announced and will be headlined by Tovino, who plays a chathan/goblin named Michael. Dulquer, who plays an odiyan/ninja named Charlie, might also be a part of it.