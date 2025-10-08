Fans fawn over Kalyani Priyadarshan's belly dance in Abdi Abdi song from Genie after Lokah: ‘Girl who can do both’

After the success of the Malayalam superhero film Lokah, Kalyani Priyadarshan will soon star in Bhuvanesh Arjunan’s Tamil film Genie with Ravi Mohan and Krithi Shetty. A song titled Abdi Abdi from the film was released, with Kalyani impressing fans with her dance moves. Take a look at how they reacted. Kalyani Priyadarshan will soon star in the Tamil film Genie after playing a superhero in the Malayalam film Lokah.

Kalyani Priyadarshan in dancing for Abdi Abdi

Since the beginning of her career, Kalyani has been part of unique projects that haven’t given her the scope to be a true-blue commercial heroine. Opening up about how challenging it was to dance for Genie, Kalyani wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “As an actor, I always try to push and challenge myself to do things I’ve never done before. This song was one of those moments.”

She added that despite being a commercial song, it adds to the story of Genie, writing, “When our director Bhuvanesh told me about it, I was amazed at how nicely he made such a commercial musical piece into a real and important part of Genie’s story. I can’t wait for you all to see it in the film - the reasons behind it are so powerful! Worked super hard and tried something new, and I really hope you all like it.”

Fans react to Kalyani Priyadarshan belly dancing

The video song Abdi Abdi features Kalyani and Krithi dressed in red, performing belly dancing. It also features Ravi. Reacting to Kalyani dancing in Genie after playing a superhero in Lokah, one fan wrote, “Get a girl who can do both.” Another wrote, “#KalyaniPriyadarshan owning 2025 in every possible way..!!” A fan even thought, “New age of Mayya mayya.Krithi as always nailed it but Kalyani came out of syllabus!!”

Some people also thought that Kalyani transitioned from a superhero to a commercial heroine quite seamlessly, with one X user writing, “#Lokah -> #Genie. Though Genie was filmed even before Lokah, what a changeover from KalyaniPriyadharshan. The Superhero Women -> Glam Herione role.” Another wrote, “No offence, but #KalyaniPriyadarshan truly deserves praise for her willingness to try new things and explore her range as an actor. Her sizzling dance moves in 'Abdi Abdi' from #Genie after a powerful performance in #LokahChapter1 reminds me of how #AnushkaShetty did Billa after #Arundhati.”

Not all Kalyani and Lokah fans were happy with it, though. Because one fan thought she was a ‘misfit’ writing, “Wotha f*ck, what the hell is #ARRahman doing here. #kalyani looks so misfit, like i can't see this after lokah. Sundar C vibes are strong with #Genie movie.” Another commented, “They tried to show her glamour in Genie but she was way more hot in Lokah!”

Genie is directed by Arjunan and produced by Ishari K Ganesh under Vels Film International Ltd. The film stars Ravi Mohan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Krithi Shetty, Devayani, Wamiqa Gabbi, and has been in production for a considerable amount of time. AR Rahman has composed the film’s music, and Ganesh Acharya choreographed the song.