Dulquer Salmaan busts rumours about Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen's Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release: ‘Ignore fake news’

Dominic Arun’s superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra is now the highest-grossing Malayalam film, having surpassed ₹271 crore worldwide at the box office within a month of its release. After its release on 28 August, the film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen had a strong run at the box office. The film’s producer, Dulquer Salmaan, busted rumours of its OTT release. Naslen and Kalyani Priyadarshan in a still from Dominic Arun's Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra.

Lokah not getting an OTT release soon

It is common for South Indian films to get an OTT release four weeks after their theatrical release. Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam, which was also released in theatres on 28 August, will be released on JioHotstar on 26 September. Since then, there have been rumours that Lokah is releasing on Netflix this month's end in multiple languages.

Dulquer took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to bust these rumours and clarify that Lokah will not be releasing on OTT anytime soon. He wrote, “Lokah isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements! #Lokah #WhatstheHurry.” His production house, Wayfarer Films, also re-posted it. Recently, they also shared a long list of theatres in Kerala which were screening Lokah.

Fans were thrilled to hear the news, leaving comments like, “When a movie is theatrically performing, the OTT release should not be shared,” and “Sir make compulsory 12-week OTT deal for each movie. Ur industry will save at least for 1 decade.” Dulquer and the production house have yet to share which OTT platform Lokah will eventually be released on.

About the Lokah universe

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is the first part of a planned five-part franchise by Dominic. Kalyani plays a yakshi/vampire named Chandra/Neeli in the film. The next part will be headlined by Tovino Thomas, who plays a goblin named Chathan. Dulquer is also touted to play an odiyan/shapeshifter in the film named Charlie. Mammootty voiced the character of a leader called Moothon in the first part, but it remains to be seen if he returns for future instalments.