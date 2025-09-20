Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra beats Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan to become highest-grossing Malayalam film

It’s official! Dominic Arun’s superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is now the highest-grossing Malayalam film. The film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in lead roles has beaten Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan to take the top spot. Take a look. Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra has emerged as the highest grossing Malayalam film, beating L2 Empuraan.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra beats L2 Empuraan

Lokah is produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. His production house shared a long theatre list for the film in Kerala, calling it ‘Mollywood’s biggest blockbuster’. Despite this being the film’s fourth week in theatres after its release on 28 August, the film is still going strong at the box office worldwide. “History books rewritten! Don't miss the epic superhero film everyone's talking about!” they wrote.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Lokah made ₹130.50 crore net in India and ₹266 crore worldwide in 23 days of release. This means that the film has beaten the lifetime collections of L2 Empuraan, which stand at ₹105.25 crore net in India and ₹265.5 crore worldwide. The superhero film also beat the ₹240.5 crore collections of Manjummel Boys and the ₹234.5 crore collection of Thudarum to take the top spot.

About Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra

Lokah is part of a planned five-instalment universe that explores mythological creatures. Chapter 1 is about Chandra/Neeli (Kalyani), a yakshi/vampire who is called upon by the leader of their group, Moothon (voiced by Mammootty). Her unassuming neighbour, Sunny (Naslen), falls for her only to find himself embroiled in something bigger than he anticipated. Inspector Nachiyappa (Sandy) is hot on their heels.

Lokah also introduces two new supernatural creatures—an odiyan/shapeshifter named Charlie (Dulquer) and a goblin named Chathan (Tovino Thomas). The film ends by hinting that the next chapter will explore Chathan’s backstory. Several other actors, such as Santhy Balachandran, who also co-wrote the story, Soubin Shahir, Anna Ben, and others, play cameos in it.