Dulquer Salmaan says Mammootty, Priyadarshan doubted Lokah Chapter 1; Kalyani shares father's advice post success

The Malayalam superhero film, Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra, has created a stir at the box office, making Kalyani Priyadarshan the first Malayalam actor to have a ₹200 crore movie. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the film’s producer, Dulquer Salmaan, recalled how his and Kalyani’s fathers were worried about the film but are now proud. Kalyani also revealed father Priyadarshan’s reaction to the film’s success. Dulquer Salmaan reveals Mammootty, Priyadarshan had doubts about Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah Chapter 1-Chandra.

How Priyadarshan reacted to Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra’s success

Dulquer Salmaan revealed that Mammootty and filmmaker Priyadarshan had doubts about Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra and said, “Her dad didn’t expect it. He was like, ‘What were you thinking? Why would you take this bet? I told him honestly — I didn’t know. I just believed in the idea. It felt right. My dad (veteran actor Mammootty) was worried too. They all thought we were a little mad, but they’re very proud now.”

Kalyani then recalled Priyadarshan’s reaction to Lokah’s success and said, “The first message he sent me after everything blew up was, ‘Don’t let success get to your head and don’t let failure get to your heart.’ He says it often, but this time he sent it as a reminder, and he keeps reminding me every day. That’s what I hold on to.”

About Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra

Helmed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1 stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen and Sandy Master, alongside Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha in supporting roles. The film marks cinema’s first-ever female superhero as it revolves around Kalyani starring as Chandra, a powerful, mythology-inspired heroine navigating a modern world imbued with folklore and fantasy elements. The film collected ₹200 crore in just 13 days, joining the big leagues and continuing to perform well at the box office.