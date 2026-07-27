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    Cricketer Arshdeep Singh goes Insta-official with ’83 actor Samreen Kaur; fans react to ‘my person’ post

    Cricketer Arshdeep Singh has made it Insta-official with actor Samreen Kaur. He shared two pictures of their happy moments together and posted “My person”

    Updated on: Jul 27, 2026, 15:18:59 IST
    By Deep Saxena
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    After months of speculation, cricketer Arshdeep Singh has made it Insta-official with actor Samreen Kaur. The Team India pacer shared two pictures of their happy moments together and posted "My person" with a red heart and a teddy bear face emoji.

    Cricketer Arshdeep Singh has made it Insta-official with actor Samreen Kaur (Photo: Instagram)
    Cricketer Arshdeep Singh has made it Insta-official with actor Samreen Kaur (Photo: Instagram)

    Samreen played the role of Simran in '83 (2021). It was during the Indian Premier League (IPL), earlier this year, that the speculation gained traction when a video of them walking hand-in-hand in Dharamshala went viral. The clip showed them having a relaxed time off the field ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

    Uploaded on Sunday evening, the collaborative post has garnered 2.7 million likes so far with over 19,000 comments. Fans have congratulated them in large numbers. One fan wrote: "Paji, kitne Somwar ka vrat rakha tha?" Another wrote: "Bhai has bowled a perfect length delivery."

    Who is Samreen Kaur?

    Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, she won the Miss Jammu and Kashmir title in 2018.

    In Kabir Khan's film '83, based on India's World Cup victory, she played the fiancee of cricketer Balvinder Singh Sandhu.

    She has also acted in the legal-thriller Nail Polish (2021), starring Manav Kaul and Arjun Rampal, and in the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 2 (2016) alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Monica Gill, and Sonam Bajwa.

    She has appeared in several popular music videos by artists such as Badshah, Guru Randhawa, and Maninder Buttar.

    • Deep Saxena
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Deep Saxena

      Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Goes Insta-official With ’83 Actor Samreen Kaur; Fans React To ‘my Person’ Post
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Goes Insta-official With ’83 Actor Samreen Kaur; Fans React To ‘my Person’ Post
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