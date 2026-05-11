Arshdeep Singh spotted strolling hand in hand on the streets of Dharamsala with Samreen Kaur, watch here

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh's relationship status has generated a lot of chatter this year. It all started with a Snapchat picture, holding hands with a girl, without revealing her identity. But the internet was quick to dig out that it's actor Samreen Kaur. And now, they have thrown caution to the wind. Arshdeep Singh spotted in Dharamsala with Samreen Kaur

In multiple videos doing the rounds on social media, the couple was captured as they took a stroll on the streets of Dharamsala, hand in hand. Arshdeep, in one such video, tried stopping someone from filming them. They had no security personnel accompanying them too. Check out the video here: