Manchester City begin life after Pep Guardiola with 3-0 Community Shield humbling as ruthless Arsenal lift the trophy

Arsenal delivered an emphatic early warning to their Premier League rivals as Mikel Arteta’s champions swept Manchester City aside 3-0 in the Community Shield, handing Enzo Maresca a chastening start to life after Pep Guardiola. Martin Odegaard celebrates with Kai Havertz after scoring their third goal during the English FA Community Shield. (AFP)

Riccardo Calafiori struck after just 24 seconds at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff before Kai Havertz doubled Arsenal’s advantage in the 28th minute. Captain Martin Odegaard then added a superb third immediately after the interval to ensure the first trophy of the English season belonged to Arsenal.

For City, however, the result carried significance beyond the loss of a piece of silverware. Their first competitive game since Guardiola ended his extraordinary decade in Manchester provided an immediate reminder of the scale of the transition facing Maresca.

Arsenal required barely one attack to expose them. Myles Lewis-Skelly allowed the ball to travel across him before threading an incisive pass through the City defence, and Calafiori timed his run perfectly before calmly beating Gianluigi Donnarumma.

City attempted to settle thereafter, and Phil Foden forced an excellent save from David Raya, while Erling Haaland also found opportunities. But Arsenal looked considerably sharper whenever possession changed hands.

Their second goal summed up the difference. Odegaard curled a delivery towards Christos Tzolis, whose intelligent header across goal found Havertz. The German made no mistake, heading beyond Donnarumma to make it 2-0 after 28 minutes. Tzolis, one of Arsenal’s new arrivals, produced an impressive competitive debut and was involved repeatedly in their most dangerous attacks.

City could have found a route back before half-time. Haaland lifted an effort over after escaping Gabriel before Raya made another excellent save from the Norwegian following Jeremy Doku’s cutback. Instead, Arsenal almost added a third before the break, with Josko Gvardiol clearing Odegaard’s effort from the goal-line.

Maresca handed a reminder of Guardiola-sized task Any hope of a City comeback disappeared three minutes after the restart. Tzolis again supplied the ammunition, playing the ball into Odegaard’s path. The Arsenal captain glided beyond Gvardiol, shaped to shoot, sent Donnarumma to ground with a delightful dummy and rolled the ball into an empty net.

City responded by making changes, with Omar Marmoush replacing Haaland and later Rayan Cherki and Rico Lewis entering, but there was no meaningful revival. Arsenal were soon moving the ball around to chants of “olé” from their supporters.

It was a brutal introduction for Maresca, whose appointment inevitably comes with comparisons to Guardiola. The Spaniard departed after transforming City across 10 seasons, winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League among a vast collection of silverware.

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Maresca knows City’s methods intimately, having previously worked under Guardiola, but his first competitive afternoon illustrated that inheritance alone guarantees nothing. Arsenal leave Cardiff with another trophy and their authority strengthened. City leave with the first uncomfortable questions of the post-Guardiola era already waiting.