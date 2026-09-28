Indian-origin chess prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan makes history at 11 as youngest woman grandmaster
Bodhana Sivanandan, an 11-year-old British chess prodigy, becomes the youngest player to earn the Woman Grandmaster title.
At an age when most children are only beginning to understand the pressures of competitive sport, Bodhana Sivanandan is already rewriting chess history. The 11-year-old British prodigy has become the youngest player ever to earn the Woman Grandmaster title after securing her third and final WGM norm while representing England at the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Sivanandan, who played on England’s top board throughout the Olympiad, finished the tournament with eight points from 11 rounds and completed the requirements for the title after having already crossed the necessary 2300 rating threshold. Her achievement breaks the long-standing age record previously held by Kateryna Lagno, who became a WGM at 12, while China’s Hou Yifan also earned the title at the same age before later becoming the youngest woman to achieve the open Grandmaster title.
For Sivanandan, however, the latest record appears to be another checkpoint rather than a destination. Speaking after the achievement, she made it clear that she was already looking ahead. “I'm happy to do it, but I want to keep going and keep making history as well, instead of just stopping here,” she told FIDE, a statement that neatly captures the ambition behind one of the fastest rises in modern junior chess.
From lockdown discovery to England’s top board
Sivanandan’s journey began almost accidentally during the coronavirus lockdown, when she taught herself the basics of chess after becoming interested in a set left behind by a family friend. Neither of her parents was a serious chess player, yet the youngster quickly displayed an understanding of the game that went far beyond her age, entering her first tournament at Harrow Chess Club in July 2021.
Within a year, the scale of her talent had become obvious. At seven, she won all 24 of her games at the European Schools Championship, and by 2023 she had become the youngest person to avoid defeat against a grandmaster in a competitive game at the European Rapid and Blitz Championship in Croatia. Her progress continued at such speed that England selected her for the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest when she was nine.
That selection itself made history, with the English Chess Federation stating that Sivanandan was the youngest person to represent England internationally in any sport. Two years later, the progression is even more striking: instead of appearing as a promising junior or reserve option, she was trusted with board one in Samarkand, repeatedly facing the strongest players opposing teams could field.
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Her record since then has continued to expand. At 10, she became the youngest female player to defeat a grandmaster when she beat Peter Wells at the British Chess Championships. Earlier this year, she earned her first International Master norm at the Dole Open in France and defeated grandmaster Marc'Andria Maurizzi, becoming the youngest girl known to beat a player rated above 2600 in a classical game.
The Olympiad has now added another layer to that trajectory. Along with completing her WGM title, Sivanandan earned her second IM norm, leaving her one norm away from satisfying another major part of the requirements for the open International Master title. Players generally need three norms and a rating of at least 2400 to become an IM, a title considered higher than WGM and available to players of either sex.
That is what makes Sivanandan’s latest record particularly significant. Becoming the youngest WGM in history would already stand as an extraordinary achievement, but her results suggest she is moving rapidly towards challenges beyond the women-only title structure. Still attending school full-time and only 11 years old, she is already Britain’s youngest women’s champion, England’s leading young chess phenomenon and, increasingly, a player whose next record may arrive sooner than expected.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More