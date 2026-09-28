Bored of your usual homemade coffee? Try this easy salted cream coffee recipe with honey
Transform your coffee routine with this salted cream recipe. Using instant coffee and simple ingredients, this easy-to-make drink is perfect!
Worried about how much you spend on coffee? It is tempting to order a cup or head out for a coffee run. After all, cafe brews taste divine and hit just the right spot. But don't be quick to dismiss your homemade brew. With a few simple ingredients and easy steps, you can give it a cafe-style upgrade without stretching your budget.
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Chef Saloni Kukreja shared a salted cream coffee recipe as part of episode 50 of her ‘Brew It Yourself’ series. Made with instant coffee and a handful of simple ingredients, like instant coffee powder and honey, this creamy, refreshing drink is easy to recreate in the comfort of your home. You don't need to be a coffee connoisseur to get it right: just stir, froth, and pour. It offers a budget-friendly cafe-style experience at home.
The chef described the topping as the ‘dreamiest salted cream,’ and it gives your usual homemade coffee a delicious twist. The honey adds sweetness, and the pinch of flaky salt brings a surprising savoury touch to the creamy foam. Served with ice, this drink is cafe-like, but made in your home.
Here's the recipe:
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp instant coffee powder
- 1 cup hot water
- 1/2 tbsp honey
- Lots of ice
- 3 tbsps fresh cream
- 1 tbsp milk
- 1 tbsp honey
- Pinch of flaky salt
Method:
- In a glass, add hot water along with instant coffee powder and honey. Stir everything well. Refrigerate for a while to cool it down
- In a small glass, froth together fresh cream, milk, honey, along with a pinch of salt.
- For assembly, scoop out ice into a glass and pour over the coffee. Top it up with frothed cream and enjoy it chilled.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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