Bored of your usual homemade coffee? Try this easy salted cream coffee recipe with honey

Worried about how much you spend on coffee? It is tempting to order a cup or head out for a coffee run. After all, cafe brews taste divine and hit just the right spot. But don't be quick to dismiss your homemade brew. With a few simple ingredients and easy steps, you can give it a cafe-style upgrade without stretching your budget.

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Chef Saloni Kukreja shared a salted cream coffee recipe as part of episode 50 of her ‘Brew It Yourself’ series. Made with instant coffee and a handful of simple ingredients, like instant coffee powder and honey, this creamy, refreshing drink is easy to recreate in the comfort of your home. You don't need to be a coffee connoisseur to get it right: just stir, froth, and pour. It offers a budget-friendly cafe-style experience at home.

The chef described the topping as the ‘dreamiest salted cream,’ and it gives your usual homemade coffee a delicious twist. The honey adds sweetness, and the pinch of flaky salt brings a surprising savoury touch to the creamy foam. Served with ice, this drink is cafe-like, but made in your home.