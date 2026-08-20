Which serum is best for pigmentation? Experts recommend these ingredients to look for in an anti-pigmentation face serum

Anti-pigmentation face serum for clear skin (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility One of the most stubborn skincare issues is pigmentation, and no matter how much you want it to vanish, it doesn't fade easily. Whether it is dark spots left behind by acne, uneven skin tone caused by sun exposure or patches associated with melasma, simply adding a moisturiser may not be enough. That's why you would need a face serum targeted to battle pigmentation issues; as face serums penetrate deeper, they have a better chance of helping pigmentation fade away.

Dermatologist Dr Vaishnavi Verma, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, tells HT Shop Now, “There is no single ‘best’ serum for pigmentation that works equally well for everyone. The right choice depends on the type of pigmentation, skin type and the underlying cause. Serums containing ingredients such as vitamin C, niacinamide and azelaic acid can be useful for common concerns like dark spots and post-acne pigmentation".

She further clarifies that using a serum alone is not enough. Daily application of a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher is essential because UV exposure can worsen pigmentation. For melasma, a tinted sunscreen containing iron oxides may provide additional protection against visible light.

If pigmentation is persistent, worsening or not responding to skincare products, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist. In some cases, pigmentation may require a combination of prescription treatments and procedures rather than relying solely on a serum.”

Start with vitamin C Vitamin C is one of the most popular ingredients to look for in a brightening serum, and for good reason. It is an antioxidant that helps protect skin from environmental stressors while supporting a more even-looking complexion.

However, the form and stability of vitamin C matter, and stronger formulas can sometimes feel irritating on sensitive skin. It is also important not to expect overnight results. Vitamin C is best viewed as a consistent part of a broader pigmentation routine rather than a quick fix.