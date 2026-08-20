Which serum is best for pigmentation? Experts recommend these ingredients to look for in an anti-pigmentation face serum

Pilgrim 10% Vitamin C Face Serum 10 ml for Glowing Skin with Niacinamide | Reduces Dark Spots & Evens Skin Tone | For Oily, Combination, Normal Skin Types | Skin Brightening Serum for Men & WomenView Details
LuxaDerme Korean Ultra Brightening Face Serum with 77% Yuzu, Vitamin C Rich, Glutathione & Niacinamide | Clinically Proven Patented Actives to Reduce Dark Spots & Hyperpigmentation | Vegan Korean Skincare for Men & Women | 30mlView Details
Plum 10% Niacinamide Serum with Rice Water | Provides Clear, Glowing & Brightening Skin | for Acne Prone, Combination, Oily & Sensitive Skin | Oil Control & Anti Acne Face Serum for Women & Men | 30mlView Details
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
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One of the most stubborn skincare issues is pigmentation, and no matter how much you want it to vanish, it doesn't fade easily. Whether it is dark spots left behind by acne, uneven skin tone caused by sun exposure or patches associated with melasma, simply adding a moisturiser may not be enough. That's why you would need a face serum targeted to battle pigmentation issues; as face serums penetrate deeper, they have a better chance of helping pigmentation fade away.
Dermatologist Dr Vaishnavi Verma, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, tells HT Shop Now, “There is no single ‘best’ serum for pigmentation that works equally well for everyone. The right choice depends on the type of pigmentation, skin type and the underlying cause. Serums containing ingredients such as vitamin C, niacinamide and azelaic acid can be useful for common concerns like dark spots and post-acne pigmentation".
She further clarifies that using a serum alone is not enough. Daily application of a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher is essential because UV exposure can worsen pigmentation. For melasma, a tinted sunscreen containing iron oxides may provide additional protection against visible light.
If pigmentation is persistent, worsening or not responding to skincare products, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist. In some cases, pigmentation may require a combination of prescription treatments and procedures rather than relying solely on a serum.”
Start with vitamin C
Vitamin C is one of the most popular ingredients to look for in a brightening serum, and for good reason. It is an antioxidant that helps protect skin from environmental stressors while supporting a more even-looking complexion.
However, the form and stability of vitamin C matter, and stronger formulas can sometimes feel irritating on sensitive skin. It is also important not to expect overnight results. Vitamin C is best viewed as a consistent part of a broader pigmentation routine rather than a quick fix.
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Look for niacinamide
Niacinamide is another ingredient that helps with anti-pigmentation, particularly if you want something that feels relatively easy to incorporate into your routine. Dermatologist consensus research has identified niacinamide among ingredients recommended for dark spots.
Besides helping improve the appearance of uneven pigmentation, niacinamide can support the skin barrier. This is useful because aggressive attempts to fade pigmentation can sometimes leave the skin irritated, and irritation itself may contribute to more dark marks, particularly in deeper skin tones.
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Consider azelaic acid
If pigmentation is accompanied by acne or post-acne marks, azelaic acid is an ingredient worth considering. It helps target pigmentation and has anti-inflammatory properties, making it particularly useful for dark marks that remain after breakouts. DermNet notes that azelaic acid can help reduce pigmentation and is useful for post-inflammatory pigmentation and melasma.
This makes an azelaic acid serum particularly interesting if you are dealing with both blemishes and uneven tone rather than pigmentation alone.
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Try kojic acid for stubborn-looking dark spots
Kojic acid is another familiar name in pigmentation-focused skincare. It works by interfering with melanin production and is commonly used in products designed to brighten uneven skin tone. Dermatology references include kojic acid among topical options for pigmentation and melasma.
If I am choosing a serum containing kojic acid, I would still pay attention to the rest of the formulation and avoid layering too many potentially irritating actives at once.
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Don't overlook retinoids
Retinoids, including retinol, can also be useful for pigmentation. They encourage skin cell turnover and can help improve uneven tone and post-inflammatory pigmentation. Topical retinoids are useful for post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, particularly when acne is also involved.
However, retinoids need a little more care. Starting slowly is important because irritation can make pigmentation worse, especially in skin of colour. Retinoids are also not recommended during pregnancy.
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What about tranexamic acid?
Tranexamic acid has become increasingly popular in pigmentation serums, particularly those targeting stubborn uneven tone and melasma. It is among the topical ingredients used for melasma and pigmentation, although the strength of evidence and suitability can vary depending on the condition.
You can consider it when choosing a targeted pigmentation serum, especially if my main concern is persistent discolouration rather than general dullness.
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Sunscreen is non-negotiable
Even the best anti-pigmentation serum can struggle if I skip sunscreen. Sun exposure can worsen existing dark spots, so daily broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher is an essential part of any pigmentation routine. The AAD also recommends tinted sunscreen containing iron oxides because visible light can contribute to dark spots.
Your ideal routine should therefore be simple: a targeted serum in the morning or evening, a gentle moisturiser and daily sunscreen.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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