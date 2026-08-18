I have been fighting dry and brittle hair all along until I tried these 6 hair serums

These 6 hair serums you can try on your dry hair (Adobe Stock) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility My hair is naturally dry and wavy; in fact, no amount of shampoos or hair masks could do much to give me soft and manageable tresses. That is when my friend recommended me to start using hair serums. And I will be honest, after using serums, my hair actually felt softer, and I couldn't resist touching it.

So, I started hunting for hair serums that won't make my hair look flat and oily but will give my unruly, unmanageable, and dry hair a manageable and softer look. And finally found these 6 that are worth the hype.

What was more intriguing was the fact that these hair serums did not leave my hair looking oily and sticky. So, now, after every shower, I do run for hair serums. And in case you have been looking to buy a hair serum to battle your frizzy and dry hair, then I have these 6 recommendations for you to try.

What to look for in a hair serum for dry hair Hydrating ingredients: Look for glycerin, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera or panthenol, which can help attract and retain moisture.

Nourishing oils: Argan, coconut, jojoba, almond and sunflower oils can help soften dry-looking hair and improve manageability.

Silicones: Ingredients such as dimethicone or amodimethicone can coat the hair shaft, reduce friction, add slip and help control frizz. Silicones aren't necessarily a bad thing in a serum.

Heat protection: If you regularly use a straightener, curling iron or blow dryer, choose a serum that specifically offers heat protection.

Frizz control: A lightweight smoothing formula can help tame flyaways and make rough hair appear more polished.

Lightweight texture: Very dry hair may benefit from a richer serum, while fine or oily hair generally needs a lighter formula to avoid looking greasy.

Damage protection: If your hair is coloured, bleached or frequently heat-styled, look for formulas designed to protect against environmental and styling-related damage.

Non-sticky finish: The serum should leave your hair soft and smooth rather than heavy, oily or coated.