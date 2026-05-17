Tried and Tested: I used this hair dryer for 30 days, and it has changed the way I dry my frizzy hair

Drying my frizzy and coarse hair after a shower always felt like a task I had to force myself to do. I usually either let my hair air dry or use an old hair dryer that made too much noise and took forever. For someone who spends the day on her toes, hair drying almost felt like drying me out instead! Croma hair dryer review By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

When I received the Croma Hair Dryer with BLDC Motor for a review, I thought what new does it bring to the table. I'm not a big fan of using dryers and mostly allow my hair to air-dry, but this really cute hair dryer drew me towards it in an instant.

What I liked about the Croma Hair Dryer Lightweight and feminine colour The first thing I noticed was the design and that adorable lavender colour. Unlike traditional bulky hair dryers, this one looks sleek and modern, weighing just 560 grams. It is comfortable to hold and use. Even after using it for several minutes, my hand did not feel tired. The dryer also comes with a neat storage case and a magnetic nozzle attachment, which makes it feel more premium than many regular dryers available in the market.

Faster drying speed Another thing that impressed me the most was the drying speed. I have medium to long hair, and it usually takes me around 12 to 15 minutes to dry it properly. However, with the Croma hair dryer, my hair was mostly dry in about 5 to 7 minutes. On busy mornings, this has honestly been a lifesaver. The powerful BLDC motor with high airflow makes a huge difference compared to normal dryers.