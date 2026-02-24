I tried and tested the Dyson Airwrap i.d. for two weeks on my frizzy hair: Here’s my honest review

After using it for almost two weeks on my hair (which is naturally wavy and prone to frizz), here’s my honest take: the positives and the negatives.

As my job profile as a beauty commerce writer demands, I've used and tested enough heat styling tools. So when I learned Dyson styles with air instead of extreme heat, I was sceptical. Is air styling better than heat styling? Does Dyson style your hair for a longer time than other tools? And that's when I thought of reviewing this grooming marvel.

I never thought a hair tool could intimidate me, but the first time I unboxed the Dyson Airwrap i.d., I’ll admit, I paused. It looked less like a curling iron and more like something engineered for a higher purpose. Dyson has built a reputation for sleek, high-tech beauty tools, and with the original Dyson Airwrap already having a cult following, my expectations were high.

One of the standout features of Dyson Airwrap i.d for me was the “i.d.” (intelligent detection) technology. Imagine a hair styling tool that you can connect to through your mobile's Bluetooth! It connects to the MyDyson app and customises airflow and heat settings based on my hair profile. I entered details about my hair type, length, and skill level, and it generated a personalised curling sequence for me. This app legit timed my curling time, and the speed of the air flow reduced when the time exceeded.

What initially drew me to the Airwrap line was Dyson’s promise of styling with less extreme heat. The Airwrap i.d. uses airflow (the Coanda effect) to wrap hair around the barrel instead of clamping it like a traditional curling iron or a straightening brush. It uses intelligent heat control to keep temperatures below 150 degrees celsius which is way better than actually heating, or rather burning, your hair and at times your skin as well.

Cooling after heating

One additional point is that its cool shot plug allows your hair to cool down after a hot air shot, and they tend to settle down better. I’ve noticed less dryness on the ends and significantly less burning smell, which is always reassuring.

P.S. This cool shot has to be applied for at least 10 seconds every time you style your hair with all the attachments.

Versatility in one tool

The attachments are one of my favourite things about the Airwrap i.d. With one tool, I can smooth and pre-dry with the dryer attachment, create bouncy curls with the barrels, use the round brush for volume, and tame frizz with the smoothing brush. Which means instead of juggling three or four separate tools, I now just reach for one case. That convenience alone has simplified my routine.

Premium look and feel

Like most Dyson products, the Airwrap i.d feels futuristic and luxurious. It’s one of those tools that actually looks good sitting on my vanity. Moreover, unlike other styling tools, this one works on damp (not dripping wet) hair. So, your need for a hair dryer is almost gone. Brownie points for this!

The Downsides I Experienced Pricey, of course!

Let’s address the elephant in the room: it’s expensive. Like other Dyson tools, yes, the Airwrap i.d. sits at the very top end of the hair tool market. But then, all good things do come with a price tag attached. However, when you think of it as a multi-styling tool, the cost might be justified. Again, that's a personal choice to spend ₹50,000 bucks on this one.

There’s a learning curve

Despite the smart features, I didn’t master it instantly. It was only after watching a couple of reels and browsing the web that I figured out that it has to be used on damp hair for the perfect look. It is advisable to read the manual carefully before operating.

The airflow-based curling method takes practice. The first few times I used it, my curls dropped quickly because I didn’t fully understand the timing or cooling process. It’s not as intuitive as a traditional curling iron, especially if you’re in a rush.

Curls don’t always last (Depending on hair type)

As my hair is naturally wavy, the curls are soft and bouncy. bbut for someone with poker straight hair, the curls might not last long. So, you might have to rely on hairspray to keep it intact. Perfect for loose curls, but if you love very tight, structured curls, this may not fully replace a high-heat curling iron.

App dependency may not be for everyone

While I appreciated the personalisation, not everyone wants to connect their hair tool to an app. After the initial setup, I didn’t rely heavily on it, so I sometimes wondered if the “i.d.” upgrade was necessary for me.

The entire set is non-portable

While the tool itself is travel-friendly and can be easily carried in your cabin luggage, the entire set with all the attachments is hefty. So, if you want to try out different hairstyles at a different location, this will be a hefty affair to carry.

My Final Verdict

After two weeks of testing the Dyson Airwrap i.d., I can confidently say I enjoy using it, and I reach for it more than any other styling tool I own. It has streamlined my routine, reduced the heat stress on my hair, and delivers soft, salon-style results at home.

That said, it’s a luxury purchase. If you love styling your hair regularly and appreciate innovative tech, it’s worth considering.

